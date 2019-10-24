WASHINGTON — The Navy officer tapped to lead the U.S. Strategic Command told lawmakers Thursday that America’s nuclear forces are fundamental to its survival as a nation.
Vice Admiral Charles Richard recited the mantra of past StratCom commanders when he said the nation’s “triad” — nuclear weapon systems based on land, air and sea — must be “safe, secure, reliable and effective.”
“A powerful, ready triad remains the most effective way to deter adversaries from conducting attacks against the United States and our allies,” Richard testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We should be reminded its credibility backstops all U.S. military operations and diplomacy around the globe and ensures that tensions, regardless of where or how they arise, do not escalate into large-scale war.”
The committee is reviewing Richard’s nomination, which must be confirmed by the full Senate.
Richard would replace Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who has been elevated to vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the second-highest-ranking position in the military.
The Senate voted last month by an overwhelming, bipartisan margin to confirm Hyten to that new post despite accusations from a former aide that he sexually harassed and assaulted her.
Hyten strongly denied the allegations, and the Air Force found insufficient evidence for a misconduct finding.
An Alabama native, Richard noted that he previously has served as deputy commander at StratCom, which is located at Offutt Air Force Base, south of Omaha.
Richard said it’s a special place and that he would live up to the expectations of those who serve there and the legacy of past commanders. He specifically cited Hyten’s legacy.
“He is truly a remarkable leader and commander and in large part responsible for my development as an admiral,” Richard said.
He said he looks forward to working with Hyten in his new role as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is a member of the committee and chair of the subcommittee that oversees U.S. strategic forces.
Fischer asked Richard about his support for keeping the leg of the triad represented by intercontinental ballistic missiles. Some critics have suggested those have become redundant and sought to reduce funding for their modernization.
Richard answered that those missiles add unique capabilities and are essential to achieving the nation’s deterrence objectives.
Fischer said he has her support.
