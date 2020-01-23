Twenty-two aircraft crashed in the immediate area of Ploesti, Romania, during the Operation Tidal Wave attack of Aug. 1, 1943. The bodies of the airmen killed were recovered by Romanian citizens and buried in Ploesti.

After the war, they were turned over to the American Graves Registration Service after the war. Eighty of the airmen who died on "Black Sunday" could not be identified, along with five who were killed during later raids against Ploesti. These were buried as "unknowns" at two U.S. military cemeteries in France and Belgium.

Since 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has disinterred 49 "unknown" sets of remains from the two cemeteries and shipped them to its Offutt Air Force Base laboratory for identification. Forty more are scheduled for disinterment in 2020. The fact that there are more caskets than missing crewmen indicates there may be some additional bones from airmen who have already been identified or from later raids against the same targets.

Here is a list of the missing from Ploesti:

BAKER, Addison, Lt. Col., Akron, Ohio. Recipient of the Medal of Honor.

Addison_Baker

Lt. Col. Addison Baker, piloting Hell's Wench, earned the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in the "Black Sunday" raid on Ploesti, Romania. His plane crashed, and his body was never recovered.

BARNETT, Edward, 2nd Lt., Chicago.

CANFIELD, Ivan, 2nd Lt., San Antonio.

CARNEY, Roy, Staff Sgt., Jamestown, Tennessee.

CARROLL, John M., Tech. Sgt., Brooklyn, New York.

CASON, Alfred, Sgt., Savannah, Georgia.

COCHRANE, Alexander M., Staff Sgt., Lynn, Massachusetts.

COX, Roland B., Staff Sgt., Plainville, Ohio.

DAILEY, Max, 2nd Lt., Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

DAVIES, George E., Staff Sgt., Portland, Oregon.

DEEDS, James, 1st Lt., Oakland, California.

DEEM, Harry G. Jr., Cpl., Clarksburg, West Virginia.

DICKSON, Howard L., 1st Lt., Dayton, Ohio.

DORE, John J. Jr.; 1st Lt., Garden City, New York.

DUCHENE, Donald, Staff Sgt., St. Paul, Minnesota.

ELLIOTT, Robert C., Staff Sgt., Plains, Kansas.

ESHELMAN, Paul F. Jr., Tech. Sgt., Pittsburgh.

FERGUSON, Earl F., 2nd Lt., Minneapolis. Identified 2019.

FERRELL, Frank C., Tech. Sgt., Lueders, Texas.

FINNERAN, Joseph E., 1st Lt., Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. Identified 2019.  

Finneran, Joseph

1st Lt. Joseph Finneran, MIA at Ploesti, was identified in 2019.

FRANKS, Worthington, 1st Lt., Galveston, Texas.

GIRARD, Louis V., 1st Lt., West, Texas.

GODDE, Russell H., 2nd Lt., Lancaster, California.

GOMILLION, Elton L., Tech. Sgt., Houston.

GOTTS, Howard F., Staff Sgt., Stanley, New York. Identified 2019

GRAVLIN, Zelwood, Staff Sgt, Hartford, Connecticut.

HARMS, Roy C., 1st Lt., Grafton, Wisconsin.

HARTH, William H. Jr., 2nd Lt., Columbia, South Carolina., Identified 2017

Harth, William

2nd Lt. William Harth, MIA at Ploesti, was identified in 2017.

HINCH, Ralph V., 1st Lt., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

HOLEN, Arnold M., Staff Sgt., Minnesota.

HOWIE, James M., Tech. Sgt., Chester, Illinois.

JOHNSTON, Turner, Tech. Sgt., Edcouch, Texas.

JONES, Wesley L., Staff Sgt., Wichita, Kansas.

KAISER, Louis, Staff Sgt., Baltimore.

KAYLOR, George H., Sgt., New York.

KOLB, Ralph D., Staff Sgt., McGehee, Arkansas.

KONECNY, Harry G., Tech. Sgt., Cleveland.

KRAFT, John E., 2nd Lt., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

KRETZER, Harold. Tech. Sgt., Clarks Grove, Minnesota.

LEWIS, David M., 2nd Lt., Dallas.

LOWER, Max W., Tech. Sgt., Lewiston, Utah. Identified 2019

Lower, Max

Tech. Sgt. Max Lower, MIA at Ploesti, was identified in 2019.

LUCAS, Bernard R., Tech. Sgt., Hanna, Wyoming.

MARRAH, James H., 2nd Lt., Springfield, Ohio.

MCGUIRE, Edward T., 1st Lt., Chicago.

MCMACKIN, Charles G., Staff Sgt., Revere, Massachusetts.

MCNEIL, William H., 2nd Lt, Pensacola, Florida.

MICHENER, Byron R., 2nd Lt., Salt Lake City.

MINOGUE, John F., 2nd Lt., Anaheim, California.

MONTEMURRO, Francis V., 2nd Lt., New York.

NORRIS, Frank A., Tech. Sgt., Celeste, Texas.

OLENIK, Adolph, Staff Sgt., Gary, Indiana.

PACKER, Paul W., Flight Officer, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

PETERSEN, Alan E., 1st Lt., Pueblo, Colorado.

PEZZELLA, Alfred W., 1st Lt., Newton, Massachusetts.

PHILLIPS, Elvin L, Sgt. Salt Lake City.

POLITTE, Vincent L., Staff Sgt., Leavenworth, Kansas. Identified 2018.  

Politte, Vincent

Staff Sgt. Vincent Politte, MIA at Ploesti, was identified in 2018.

PORTER, Enoch M. Jr., 1st Lt., Great Falls, Montana.

RABB, Gerald E., Tech. Sgt., Miami.

REITZ, Lawrence E., Tech. Sgt., Hoopeston, Illinois.

REUTER, George J., 1st Lt., Hampton, Virginia.

RICHARDSON, Ralph E. Jr., Tech. Sgt., Columbia, South Carolina.

ROBINS, Ralph M., Staff Sgt., Ossining, New York.

SALSBURY, Richard G., Staff Sgt., Canaan, Maine.

SAMOSKI, Stanley J., 2nd Lt., Manchester, New Hampshire.

SCARBOROUGH, Theodore F., 2nd Lt., Brooklyn, Mississippi.

SCHIWETZ, Max H., 1st Lt., New Orleans.

SCOTT, William, 2nd Lt., Clifton, New Jersey.

SHAY, Anel B. Jr., 2nd Lt., Seattle.

STAHL, Albert W., 2nd Lt., Buffalo, New York.

STAMPOLIS, Nicholas, 1st Lt., Kalamazoo, Michigan.

TATE, Moses F., Staff Sgt., Seneca, Kansas.

TAYLOR, James G. Jr., 2nd Lt., East St. Louis, Illinois.

THOMAS, John B., 1st Lt., Rochester, Minnesota.

TIMPO, Peter A., 2nd Lt., Ecorse, Michigan.

TURGEON, Alfred F., Tech. Sgt., Middlesex, Massachusetts.

VAN KLEECK, Arthur B., Sgt., Brooklyn, New York.

WEEKLEY, Pharis E., 2nd Lt., LaBelle, Florida.

WINGER, George W., 1st Lt., Columbus, Ohio.

WOOD, Jack, 1st Lt., Wichita Falls, Texas.

WOOD, William O., Staff Sgt., Valdosta, Georgia.

LAEL, Francis V., 1st Lt., Glen Alpine, North Carolina. MIA April 5, 1944.

CARPENTIER, Anthony P., Sgt., Jeanette, Pennsylvania. MIA June 6, 1944.

SMITH, Albert F., 2nd Lt., Shawano County, Wisconsin. MIA June 10, 1944.

ROBBINS, Jack E., Staff Sgt., Alabama. MIA June 23, 1944.

KUYKENDALL, Jim L., 1st Lt., Cherokee, Texas. MIA July 28, 1944.

Credit: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency; Ploesti.com.

