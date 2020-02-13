WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Strategic Command on Thursday rejected suggestions that President Donald Trump’s proposed military budget represents a new, escalating arms race with China and Russia.
Navy Adm. Charles Richard recently took over StratCom, which oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal and is headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha.
Appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Richard fielded lawmaker questions about the Trump administration’s budget request.
That request includes money for a host of priorities related to strategic deterrence, which critics argue would place a renewed and misguided emphasis on nuclear weapons.
Richard noted that the United States has waited many years to replace some of its nuclear-related systems, in some cases stretching them to their absolute limits.
“The whole concept that we’re starting an arms race baffles me,” Richard testified. “No nation has done more than the United States to reduce the reliance on nuclear weapons. No nation has divested more nuclear weapons than the United States has.”
Richard was answering a question from Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who cited a New York Times column characterizing the Trump budget as an expensive and confrontational attempt to ramp up nuclear capabilities.
Richard said the administration is attempting to modernize and recapitalize existing systems, essentially on a one-for-one basis, and would not grow the arsenal overall.
In written testimony Richard made the point even plainer about the pressing need to devote more resources to nuclear deterrence. And he nodded to the fact that he’s only the latest in a line of StratCom chiefs to bang that drum.
“I am concerned that the oft-repeated message of the need to modernize and recapitalize has lost its impact, and that collectively we have underestimated the risks associated with such a complex and time-constrained modernization and recapitalization effort,” according to his testimony.
Fischer told him she appreciated his candor.
Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the panel, pressed Richard on the New Start treaty of 2010. The last treaty limitation on U.S. and Russia nuclear weapons, it is scheduled to expire next year.
Reed said he’s concerned that the administration hasn’t made any significant effort to extend the pact and that a failure to do so could send a troubling message to the world.
Richard agreed the treaty has proved valuable to both the United States and StratCom by limiting the overall number of strategic weapons and fostering transparency.
But he said it also has shortcomings in that it excludes other types of weapons and only covers the two countries.
“Ultimately a decision to extend a treaty is a political decision,” Richard said. “I do provide best military advice down the lines of what I just offered.”
Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com
