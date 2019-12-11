Offutt Air Force Base security forces reopened the StratCom gate Wednesday morning after determining a suspicious package did not pose a threat, a 55th Wing spokesman said.

A military working dog alerted personnel from the 55th Security Forces Squadron to the package about 8:45 a.m., during a routine check of vehicles at the gate, which is on Capehart Road. Traffic was diverted to the Kenney Gate, almost one mile to the north.

The spokesman said he didn't know what type of vehicle or package set off the alert. The gate was reopened about 10 a.m.

"All we really know is that the alerts that the dog made were not credible," the spokesman said.

The Omaha Police Department was called in for assistance.

