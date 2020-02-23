...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima, on Feb. 23, 1945. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II against Japan.
In this sequence from 16 mm motion picture newsreel film provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines are shown raising the flag on Iwo Jima, Feb. 23, 1945, replacing a smaller flag which had been placed atop the volcanic crater earlier that day.
U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, Fifth Division, cheer and hold up their rifles after raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, a volcanic Japanese island, on Feb. 23, 1945, during World War II.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a U.S. Marine from the 5th Division of the 28th Regiment stands guard atop Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima in the Volcano Islands of Japan. Other Marines hoist the American flag during World War II, Feb. 23, 1945. This was the first flag raised by the Marine Corps at Iwo Jima. A second, larger one was raised later that day.
Exactly three quarters of a century ago, six Marines hoisted a large flag atop Mount Suribachi, in the midst of the bloody battle for Iwo Jima.
Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the moment cheered war-weary Americans and inspired millions to open their wallets during war-bond rallies across the country in the spring of 1945.
But the Marine Corps' rush to identify the anonymous flag-raisers led to mistakes that have rebounded over the decades. Three times — including twice in the past four years — historians have had to revise the identities of the Marines in the photos.
Two Omahans who stirred up controversy with their work to unravel those mistakes, amateur historian Eric Krelle and journalist Matthew Hansen, will tell how they challenged Marine Corps dogma regarding the most famous combat image in U.S. military history during a lecture and film screening today at the Durham Museum.
"We're telling that story together for the first time," Hansen said in an interview Friday. "I'm kind of excited to talk through it from beginning to end."
The event also serves as the introduction to a new exhibit of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs at the Durham.
Krelle worked with a Stephen Foley, an Irish historian whom he met online, studying numerous photos from Mount Suribachi and realized that one of the identified flag-raisers, Navy Corpsman John Bradley, was not actually in the photo.
One Marine, they concluded, had been misplaced on the flag. And another Marine, Harold Schultz, was in the photo but had never been credited.
Krelle contacted Hansen, who was then a columnist for The World-Herald who had previously covered the military. Hansen reluctantly agreed to meet Krelle at a coffee shop and hear him out.
"It was one of those contacts you get where you say, 'I don't have time for this, it's too crazy,' " Hansen said. "I almost canceled it. But within 15 or 20 minutes, he had convinced me he was right. Or at least that it was a very, very interesting story."
He spent several months researching it, overcoming doubts by his own editors as well as professional historians.
"Almost every single person told me to go away," Hansen said. "It was just unfathomable that it could be true."
Hansen wrote several columns between 2014 and 2016 describing Krelle's and Foley's research. He also traced Harold Schultz and discovered that he had died in California in 1995, with no close family.
Hansen said his work caused him to question the very nature of historical fact.
"This was built on a very shaky foundation," he said. "It's the passage of time, and the stamp of authority, that makes it true."
"Maybe," he added, "there's more to come."
The discussion by Hansen and Krelle, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be followed at 2:30 by a screening of a Smithsonian Channel documentary, "The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima." This film reveals evidence that led to the identification of Schultz and includes interviews with Krelle and Hansen.
Reservations are required and regular museum admission applies, but members are admitted for free. Spots may be reserved online, at DurhamMuseum.org
