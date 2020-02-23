Exactly three quarters of a century ago, six Marines hoisted a large flag atop Mount Suribachi, in the midst of the bloody battle for Iwo Jima.

Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the moment cheered war-weary Americans and inspired millions to open their wallets during war-bond rallies across the country in the spring of 1945.

But the Marine Corps' rush to identify the anonymous flag-raisers led to mistakes that have rebounded over the decades. Three times — including twice in the past four years — historians have had to revise the identities of the Marines in the photos.

Two Omahans who stirred up controversy with their work to unravel those mistakes, amateur historian Eric Krelle and journalist Matthew Hansen, will tell how they challenged  Marine Corps dogma regarding the most famous combat image in U.S. military history during a lecture and film screening today at the Durham Museum.

"We're telling that story together for the first time," Hansen said in an interview Friday. "I'm kind of excited to talk through it from beginning to end."

The event also serves as the introduction to a new exhibit of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs at the Durham.

Krelle worked with a Stephen Foley, an Irish historian whom he met online, studying numerous photos from Mount Suribachi and realized that one of the identified flag-raisers, Navy Corpsman John Bradley, was not actually in the photo.

One Marine, they concluded, had been misplaced on the flag. And another Marine, Harold Schultz, was in the photo but had never been credited.

Krelle contacted Hansen, who was then a columnist for The World-Herald who had previously covered the military. Hansen reluctantly agreed to meet Krelle at a coffee shop and hear him out. 

"It was one of those contacts you get where you say, 'I don't have time for this, it's too crazy,' " Hansen said. "I almost canceled it. But within 15 or 20 minutes, he had convinced me he was right. Or at least that it was a very, very interesting story."

He spent several months researching it, overcoming doubts by his own editors as well as professional historians.

"Almost every single person told me to go away," Hansen said. "It was just unfathomable that it could be true."

Hansen wrote several columns between 2014 and 2016 describing Krelle's and Foley's research. He also traced Harold Schultz and discovered that he had died in California in 1995, with no close family.

After initial denials, the Marines acknowledged the mistake in 2016. And in 2019, they revised the identity of another of the flag-raisers in the photo, substituting the name of Harold Keller for Rene Gagnon.

Hansen said his work caused him to question the very nature of historical fact. 

"This was built on a very shaky foundation," he said. "It's the passage of time, and the stamp of authority, that makes it true."

"Maybe," he added, "there's more to come."

The discussion by Hansen and Krelle, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be followed at 2:30 by a screening of a Smithsonian Channel documentary, "The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima." This film reveals evidence that led to the identification of Schultz and includes interviews with Krelle and Hansen.  

Reservations are required and regular museum admission applies, but members are admitted for free. Spots may be reserved online, at DurhamMuseum.org

Call 402-444-5071 for more information, or email reservations@DurhamMuseum.org.

* * * 

Here's our previous coverage of the mistakes in identifying the flag-raisers:  

• Hansen: Spurred in part by Omaha man's research, Marine Corps launches investigation into iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising photo

• Hansen: After studying OWH column, 'Flags of Our Fathers' author James Bradley says father isn't in iconic Iwo Jima photo

• Hansen: Marine Corps again changes Iwo Jima history by re-identifying the 6 men in 'first flag raising'

• Marines correct ID of a second man who raised flag at Iwo Jima. It turns out he was an Iowan

Photos: Scenes from the Battle of Iwo Jima, which started 75 years ago

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started