When Americans invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 following the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Abdul Latif didn’t see them as aggressors. He saw them as his country’s best chance for a decent future.
The next year, he went to work for U.S. troops as a translator, a dangerous job he would hold for 12 years.
“He was so eager to work and bring some changes to his community and to his country,” said his brother-in-law Mohammad Akbary, 32.
Latif, 41, died in Omaha last month of colon cancer.
Latif moved himself and his family to the United States in 2016 out of concern for their safety. Those who translated for Americans are not popular with the Taliban. Latif had received threats.
“Every single step, every single moment you are working for (Americans), it is very dangerous, for yourself and your family,” said Akbary, who also worked as a translator in Afghanistan.
The Taliban offered huge bounties for interpreters, twice as much as for a U.S. soldier, said Akbary, “because they believed that the interpreters were the eyes and ears of the soldiers. … If you killed them, the (American) troops would be blind.”
Latif started working alongside the U.S. military at Bagram Airfield. He also worked with ground troops at Camp Phoenix.
“Most people think being an interpreter involves sitting in an office with a couple of people,” said Dave Lemoine of rural Syracuse, Nebraska, a former FBI agent who served in Afghanistan.
Lemoine advocates for interpreters who immigrate to the United States. “It’s wearing a uniform with body armor, getting in a Humvee with combat troops and going on missions with them.”
Often, Lemoine said, their efforts save American lives.
“We owe a great debt to these people because the number of lives they saved is just unbelievable,” he said.
Latif lost his job in 2015 after the U.S. military downsized in Afghanistan.
While still in Afghanistan, he came down with nephritis, a kidney disease. He traveled to India for a transplant. He and his wife and children got immigrant visas and moved to the U.S. in November 2016 and settled in Omaha, where he already had family. He got a job at a local grocery store.
Akbary described Latif as a “very nice, calm, and kindhearted person.” While walking around, he would even take care not to step on an insect.
Latif died June 17. Services were the next evening at Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha. His body was returned to Afghanistan for burial.
Latif leaves behind his wife, Homa Akbary, his son Milad, 5, and daughter Hassanot, 4.
