...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES, AND
TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
1 of 3
Volunteers put up a tribute to workers at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island last week.
Four patients and two staff members of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, VA officials acknowledged Friday, and one local veteran has died.
The veteran who died from the coronavirus was a man in his 80s who had cancer and was in hospice care at the Douglas County Health Center, near the Omaha VA Medical Center on Woolworth Avenue. His death was previously reported by The World-Herald on April 4, but not his veteran status.
COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers in both Omaha and Grand Island, said Kevin Hynes, a VA spokesman.
A resident at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney also tested positive, officials announced Saturday.
Two veterans are being treated as inpatients at the Omaha VA Medical Center, he said. Another has recovered and gone home. Of 67 veterans who have been tested by the VA locally, 63 have tested negative for COVID-19.
Dr. David Williams, the health care system’s chief of staff, said Omaha’s 5.8% rate of positive tests is far lower than at VA medical centers in New York, where the rate exceeds 30%.
“It’s a very vulnerable population, and yet we’re seeing a really low rate,” he said.
One of the two employees is also under quarantine. The second has recovered, Williams said. Neither was linked to any of the patients who contracted the virus.
The number of cases in Omaha has been unclear because of mistakes by the VA headquarters in Washington on its coronavirus website, publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus.
Since late March, the website has been listing positive tests at each VA medical center around the country. Until last week, it was listing as many as 14 cases under “Central Plains HCS (Omaha, Neb.).” However, there is not currently a Central Plains Health Care System within the VA.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
On Tuesday, the VA changed the title to “VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.” By Saturday, the number of cases was 15. Nationwide, the VA recorded 3,754 COVID-19 cases and 200 deaths.
Williams said he is certain about the Omaha VA’s numbers: 4 positives among 67 tests.
“We track our numbers every day,” he said.
He believes the VA is lumping numbers from medical centers in Des Moines and Iowa City in with Omaha’s because years ago all three centers operated under the same bureaucratic umbrella.
Williams said the Omaha VA hasn’t suffered the shortages of equipment and personnel reported at other VA medical centers around the country and that were forecast in a VA inspector general report issued in late March.
The IG’s office sent inspectors unannounced into 58 medical centers and 125 regional clinics between March 19 and 24, and followed up by interviewing senior administrators at 54 of the 58 hospitals, including Omaha.
Among their findings:
16 of the 58, including Omaha, needed to improve their process for screening patients. (Omaha unveiled a retooled screening system March 31.)
32 of 54 administrators, including Omaha’s, expected shortages of supplies in the event of a surge of cases. At Omaha, shortages were expected of gowns, surgical masks, N95 respirators, hand sanitizer and bleach.
25 of 54 administrators, including Omaha’s, said they expected staffing shortages. At Omaha, the shortfall was expected in the areas of police and environmental management, which includes custodians and housekeepers.
Union officials representing VA workers across the country have complained of shortages of protective equipment at VA facilities across the country, leaving them feeling unprepared and at times frightened to face the coronavirus pandemic.
Irma Westmoreland, a nurse at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia, told Military Times that the hospital where she works has already run out of paper gowns and is warning staffers to ration their use of linens.
She is president of National Nurses United, which represents 12,000 nurses at 23 VA facilities across the country.
“When we get a surge of cases, where will we be?” Westmoreland told Military Times. “I’m afraid for my co-workers, and I’m afraid for my family.”
Leaders of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2270, which represents workers at the Omaha VA, did not respond to messages left through its national headquarters.
Williams said the VA has acquired additional supplies — including donated shipments of hand sanitizer from Brickway Brewery in the Old Market and the veteran-owned Soldier Valley Spirits in La Vista — since the inspector general visited last month. Extra equipment has also been donated by Westside Community Schools and the group PPE for Nebraska.
“We’ve been using these donated supplies,” Williams said.
He acknowledged that masks are being rationed in some cases and are handed out by supervisors.
“Every facility had concerns early on about the burn rate,” Williams said. “Right now, we have adequate levels of protective gear.”
He said he believes the state also has enough ICU beds and ventilators to get through a pandemic peak that is expected in late April. They have arrangements in place to help civilian hospitals in an emergency, and vice versa.
“We’re all following the model very carefully,” Williams said. “We want to make sure if the surge comes, we are ready.”
1 of 27
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Terrible article
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.