PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT:
HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX
&&
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 11:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
1 of 5
Taking part in a ceremonial groundbreaking are, from left, former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders; Rep. Don Bacon; Gov. Pete Ricketts; John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River NRD; Col. John Hudson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; NRD Chairman Jim Thompson: Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike; and Col. Alan Dayton of the 55th Mission Support Group.
This levee near Offutt Air Force Base was overwhelmed by floodwaters last March. Tuesday, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District broke ground on a $32 million project to shore up two levees near Offutt against future floods.
2019: Luke Thomas and Air Force Tech Sgt. Vanessa Vidaurre at a flooded portion of Offutt Air Force Base. In March, historic flooding included breaches of two levees protecting the base from the Missouri River.
Taking part in a ceremonial groundbreaking are, from left, former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders; Rep. Don Bacon; Gov. Pete Ricketts; John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River NRD; Col. John Hudson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; NRD Chairman Jim Thompson: Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike; and Col. Alan Dayton of the 55th Mission Support Group.
STEVE LIEWER/THE WORLD-HERALD
This levee near Offutt Air Force Base was overwhelmed by floodwaters last March. Tuesday, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District broke ground on a $32 million project to shore up two levees near Offutt against future floods.
PAPIO-MISSOURI RIVER NRD
2019: Luke Thomas and Air Force Tech Sgt. Vanessa Vidaurre at a flooded portion of Offutt Air Force Base. In March, historic flooding included breaches of two levees protecting the base from the Missouri River.
The construction project that will save Offutt Air Force Base is ready to start.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., headlined a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at Bellevue’s American Heroes Park for a project to raise and widen two levees that protect Offutt as well as the Papillion Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, which services the city of Omaha.
“This base has strategic importance for our country,” Bacon told a crowd of about 50 dignitaries and reporters gathered for the event. “This levee is a linchpin. It’s the heart of rebuilding, making sure we can safeguard this (base) for decades to come.”
The $32 million project has been in the planning stages for 10 years and is being funded by the state, Sarpy County, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the cities of Omaha and Bellevue.
“It took a long time and a tremendous effort to get to this point,” said John Winkler, general manager of the natural resources district.
The two levees, called R-613 and R-616, date to the 1970s and ’80s. After Hurricane Katrina caused levee failures that killed hundreds of people in New Orleans in 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studied its levees on the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers.
The corps found the levees that protect Offutt wanting. They were high enough to hold back a flood that has a 1% chance of occurring in a given year, based on insurance risk tables.
The Defense Department directed the natural resources district to raise and widen the levees, without offering to pay. The corps’ approval process took five years, and the NRD led an effort to gather funds. Nebraska contributed $13.7 million, while Bellevue, Omaha and Sarpy County each kicked in $3 million.
“This is a good example of multiple agencies working hand in hand,” said Col. John Hudson, commander of the corps’ Omaha District.
The project involves building an embankment on the side of each levee away from the river, making the levee higher, wider and flatter.
“By raising the levees one to three feet, and widening them two to four feet, we’ll be able to protect this resource,” Ricketts said. “We’ll be able to protect this resource.”
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Work was about to start in March when Nebraska experienced the worst outbreak of flooding in the state’s history. One of the levees protecting Offutt, the water plant and hundreds of nearby homes broke, and the other was overtopped. About one-third of Offutt was flooded. Damage so far has totaled $790 million and is expected to reach as high as $1 billion.
“I had tears in my eyes, seeing the water sweep across the southeast portion of the base,” Bacon said. “We can’t let that happen again.”
He said the Air Force would not have agreed to spend $170 million to replace Offutt’s decrepit runway if not for the levee upgrades. Nor would it have agreed to spend $300 million to replace buildings destroyed in the flood.
The water treatment plant suffered $35 million in damage, and $10 million has already been spent to repair flood damage to the levees. About 400 homes and 50 businesses were inundated.
“You may have noticed, I didn’t thank Mother Nature,” Winkler said. “She didn’t help.”
The levee improvement project is expect to be complete by 2021.
1 of 16
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
Photos: Flood damage at Offutt Air Force Base six months later
1 of 16
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."
Offutt Air Force Base is home to the 55th Wing and more than 50 associate units including U.S. Strategic Command and the 557th Weather Wing. Members of Team Offutt include more than 7,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines, and over 3,000 civilian employees who are proud to serve their country as well as their community. To find out more about Offutt AFB, visit our website at www.offutt.af.mil or visit our Team Offutt Facebook page. Questions or comments can be directed to the 55th Wing Public Affairs office at 55WG.PA@us.af.mil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Feds should be paying for all of this , not us with our local NRD, county, state taxes etc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.