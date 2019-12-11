Offutt Air Force Base security forces and Omaha police are investigating a suspicious package that was detected in a vehicle passing through U.S. Strategic Command Gate 1 Wednesday morning. 

A K-9 military working dog alerted personnel to the package around 8:45 a.m., while the vehicle was going through a routine check point before entering the military base, according to a news release from the 55th Wing Public Affairs.

The 55th Security Forces Squadron is investigating the incident with Omaha police.

Anyone entering or leaving Offutt should use the Kenney Gate until further notice, officials said.

» Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription