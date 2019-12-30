Four years after they were exhumed from a military cemetery in Hawaii, oil-soaked bones from the sailors and Marines who perished at Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Oklahoma still take up more than half of the exam tables in Offutt Air Force Base’s forensic laboratory.
Femurs and tibias, patellas and skulls, radiuses and ulnas, organized into incomplete skeletons. They are laid out respectfully, feet toward the American flag.
Now all they need is names.
“We’re not going to stop as long as we can still individually identify anyone,” said Carrie LeGarde, the forensic anthropologist who is leading the Defense Department POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s USS Oklahoma identification project.
Four years ago, the accounting agency exhumed 61 caskets from a military cemetery in Hawaii containing the bones of as many as 394 sailors and Marines who died when the battleship was sunk at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. They couldn’t be identified and were buried as “unknowns.”
So far, 242 of the Oklahoma men have been identified, the remains returned to families who were left grieving and scarred by the loss.
Like the family of Gerald Clayton of Central City, Nebraska, who died within minutes of his best friend and cousin, Bob Clayton, a sailor killed on the USS Arizona. They were honored last summer not only by their descendants, but by the whole town of Central City, when Gerald’s body was returned home for burial.
Or the family of Joseph Maule of Bloomfield, Nebraska, whose older brother, V.K. Maule, never forgave himself for signing papers allowing Joseph to enlist at age 17. V.K., his wife, and their 13 children would pray every night for “Uncle Joe” to come home. He was buried in Bloomfield last June.
Or the family of George C. Ford of Carroll, Iowa, whose family rarely mentioned his name after he died aboard the Oklahoma — but whose brother named a son after him six years later. George Ford was buried alongside his parents in a cemetery near Carroll last summer.
“At first I was just shocked, to know that somebody cared enough to keep researching,” Ford’s grandniece, Rhonda Maurer of Omaha, told The World-Herald in 2018. “It’s just been exciting. And really unbelievable.”
Of 22 USS Oklahoma crew members who lived in Nebraska or Iowa, 12 have so far been identified. The most recent was Petty Officer 2nd Class Daryle Artley, 21, who grew up in Maywood, Nebraska (south of North Platte). He moved with his family to Washington state while he was in high school. His brother, Richard, also served on the Oklahoma but survived.
The Offutt anthropologists sorted more than 13,000 bones, and took DNA samples from 5,000 of the larger ones. Those bones have yielded more than 300 unique DNA sequences, said Carrie Brown, a forensic anthropologist and the co-manager of the Offutt lab.
The pace of identifications has picked up in large part because of a program developed three years ago by a University of Nebraska at Omaha information and technology science professor, Sachin Pawaskar, and one of his students, Ryan Ernst.
They developed the program, called the Commingled Remains and Analytics Ecosystem, or CoRA, to simplify the process of matching bones belonging to the same skeleton.
The program analyzes the size, appearance and other characteristics of individual bones to determine the most likely possible matches.
“It’s hard, when you have 300 commingled bones, to figure out which bone goes with which other bone,” Pawaskar said. “(CoRA) streamlines the process of identifying the bones.”
He said matches that used to take a week can now be done in seconds.
“All the searching is pretty fast,” Pawaskar said. “It makes the life of an anthropologist that much easier.”
Brown and LeGarde said only one anthropologist at a time could use the old spreadsheet system. CoRA allows for multiple users.
“It’s very helpful for data management,” LeGarde said. “I use it almost every day, in some way.”
With a year to go and 152 Oklahoma men left to identify, the hardest work may still be ahead.
Brown said the easiest matches, using mitochondrial DNA passed down through female relatives, have nearly all been made.
About 50 of the DNA sequences are common to more than one of the missing sailors. One sequence is linked to about 25 different men.
“They are almost all of European ancestry,” Brown said. “They have a very common DNA lineage.”
That means doing additional types of DNA testing, such as finding a match through the father’s side of the family as well.
To complicate things further, the accounting agency is missing family-reference samples for 52 of the Oklahoma sailors and Marines, though detective work continues to find matches.
“We’re at the tough cases now,” LeGarde said. “The goal was to identify 80% (of the sailors), or about 315. I think we’ll be able to do that.”
Brown said that overall, the Oklahoma project has gone remarkably smoothly. Often it is difficult to extract DNA from samples that have been long buried. But 95% of the bones sampled have yielded useful DNA samples.
DNA recovery has been much tougher from unidentified bones recovered from two other battleships sunk at Pearl Harbor, the USS West Virginia and the USS California. Those remains are being processed at the accounting agency’s other main laboratory, in Hawaii.
The West Virginia project, begun in 2017, has yielded eight identifications among 35 missing crew members. The California project, which started a year later, has yet to produce any identifications from 25 missing crew.
1 of 14
The battleship USS Oklahoma capsized at its mooring after being struck by torpedoes in the first minutes of the Japanese attack Dec. 7, 1941.
The ship sank so quickly, hundreds of USS Oklahoma sailors were trapped in spaces below decks. Rescuers worked through Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 1941, to free U.S. Navy sailors trapped in the hull of the battleship. Thirty-two men were rescued this way, but more than 400 others died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The battleship USS Oklahoma remained where it lay until it was salvaged in late 1942 and early 1943. The ship was rolled upright March 19, 1943. The oil- and mud-stained bones of nearly 400 were recovered and buried as unknowns in two Honolulu cemeteries.
In the late 1940s, the Army disinterred the remains and spent two years attempting to identify them. While they were able to identify 27 skulls through dental records, officials chose not to notify the families. Instead all the bones were reburied anonymously in graves like this at Hawaii's Punchbowl Cemetery, with the bones of perhaps dozens of men interred in each casket.
Under pressure from still-living veterans of the USS Oklahoma, the Defense Department decided in 2015 to dig up the 61 caskets containing the remains of up to 400 men and attempt to identify them using DNA technology. They were disinterred during ceremonies like this one.
The bones were brought to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's lab at Offutt Air Force Base in 2015. Carrie Brown led a team of forensic anthropologists that catalogued 13,000 bones recovered from the USS Oklahoma graves, and took DNA samples from 5,000. Of the 388 unidentified USS Oklahoma sailors and Marines, about 20 are from Nebraska and western Iowa.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen of Exira, Iowa, was a storekeeper aboard the USS Oklahoma at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack. Eli was one of nine children born to Chris and Inger Olsen, who had immigrated from Denmark and farmed near Exira. Five boys in the family served in the military during World War II. All survived except Eli, who was 23 when he died at Pearl Harbor. He was identified in September 2017.
Fireman 2nd Class George C. Ford grew up on a farm near Carroll, Iowa. He was the second-youngest of seven children and joined the Navy in August 1940 after studying diesel engineering. His family learned that he was missing from the USS Oklahoma, and two months later he was declared to "presumed dead." "His (three) sisters never got over it," said Krisin Ford, who is married to Ford's nephew, George. Ford was buried in a small town near Carroll.
Petty Officer 1st Class Chester Seaton was the fourth of six children, all born in Omaha to Ernest and Alice Seaton. The family moved to Tacoma, Washington in the mid-1920s. His father died young of a heart attack, and Chester quit school in 10th grade to work as a landscaper until he was old enough to join the Navy, in 1940. Seaton, 20, served aboard the Oklahoma with his brother-in-law , Petty Officer Lorentz Hultgren, 23. Both were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack. Both were identified in early 2018. Seaton was buried in Tacoma last August.
Fireman 1st Class Bert McKeeman of Council Bluffs also left high school early to support a family impoverished by the Great Depression. He joined the Navy in 1940. The 25-year-old sailor was probably working below decks in the engine room of the USS Oklahoma when the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes. All of his immediate family had died by the time he was identified, but about 80 relatives attended his burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs in November 2018.
Grant Cook was a football star at Cozad High School. After graduating in 1939, he worked at a local garage. He joined the Navy a year later. He and his sister, Jean, had been inseparable. She was in nursing school in Denver when Pearl Harbor was attacked. The family didn't know Grant's fate for weeks. More than 70 years later, she gave a DNA sample to the Navy. And when he was identified, Jean, 96, decided he should be buried in Hawaii, where he died.
Seaman 1st Class Joseph Maule was a handsome fellow from a big family in Bloomfield, Nebraska Ñ "a sweet kid, friendly," said Cindy Maule, his nephew's wife. An older brother signed a form allowing Joseph to enlist in the Navy at 17, and was tormented by that decision for the rest of his life when Maule died in the Pearl Harbor attack 11 months later. The family put a gravestone in the Bloomfield cemetery, and prayed that someday his body would be found. None of them lived to him buried there in June 2019.
Jerry and Bob Clayton were cousins, the same age and inseparable friends growing up in Central City, Nebraska. They wrote letters after Bob's family moved to California in 1937, just before their senior year in high school. After graduation, both joined the Navy. On Dec. 7, 1941, both were aboard battleships at Pearl Harbor: Jerry on the USS Oklahoma, Bob on the USS Arizona. Both were killed in the first minutes of the attack. Jerry was identified and buried with honors in Central City in July 2019. Bob remains permanently entombed inside the Arizona, which is a national memorial.
Twin brothers Leo and Rudolph Blitz grew up together in Lincoln, joined the Navy together, and both served aboard the USS Oklahoma. Years after the Pearl Harbor attack, another sailor told Blitz family members that Rudolph went below decks to look for his brother when the order came to abandon ship. He was never seen again. The brothers, who were the only identical twins to die in the attack, were identified, and buried in Lincoln in August 2019.
Photos: Bringing home the unknowns from Pearl Harbor
1 of 14
The battleship USS Oklahoma capsized at its mooring after being struck by torpedoes in the first minutes of the Japanese attack Dec. 7, 1941.
The ship sank so quickly, hundreds of USS Oklahoma sailors were trapped in spaces below decks. Rescuers worked through Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 1941, to free U.S. Navy sailors trapped in the hull of the battleship. Thirty-two men were rescued this way, but more than 400 others died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The battleship USS Oklahoma remained where it lay until it was salvaged in late 1942 and early 1943. The ship was rolled upright March 19, 1943. The oil- and mud-stained bones of nearly 400 were recovered and buried as unknowns in two Honolulu cemeteries.
In the late 1940s, the Army disinterred the remains and spent two years attempting to identify them. While they were able to identify 27 skulls through dental records, officials chose not to notify the families. Instead all the bones were reburied anonymously in graves like this at Hawaii's Punchbowl Cemetery, with the bones of perhaps dozens of men interred in each casket.
Under pressure from still-living veterans of the USS Oklahoma, the Defense Department decided in 2015 to dig up the 61 caskets containing the remains of up to 400 men and attempt to identify them using DNA technology. They were disinterred during ceremonies like this one.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey
The bones were brought to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's lab at Offutt Air Force Base in 2015. Carrie Brown led a team of forensic anthropologists that catalogued 13,000 bones recovered from the USS Oklahoma graves, and took DNA samples from 5,000. Of the 388 unidentified USS Oklahoma sailors and Marines, about 20 are from Nebraska and western Iowa.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen of Exira, Iowa, was a storekeeper aboard the USS Oklahoma at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack. Eli was one of nine children born to Chris and Inger Olsen, who had immigrated from Denmark and farmed near Exira. Five boys in the family served in the military during World War II. All survived except Eli, who was 23 when he died at Pearl Harbor. He was identified in September 2017.
Fireman 2nd Class George C. Ford grew up on a farm near Carroll, Iowa. He was the second-youngest of seven children and joined the Navy in August 1940 after studying diesel engineering. His family learned that he was missing from the USS Oklahoma, and two months later he was declared to "presumed dead." "His (three) sisters never got over it," said Krisin Ford, who is married to Ford's nephew, George. Ford was buried in a small town near Carroll.
Brendan Sullivan
Petty Officer 1st Class Chester Seaton was the fourth of six children, all born in Omaha to Ernest and Alice Seaton. The family moved to Tacoma, Washington in the mid-1920s. His father died young of a heart attack, and Chester quit school in 10th grade to work as a landscaper until he was old enough to join the Navy, in 1940. Seaton, 20, served aboard the Oklahoma with his brother-in-law , Petty Officer Lorentz Hultgren, 23. Both were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack. Both were identified in early 2018. Seaton was buried in Tacoma last August.
PHOTO COURTESY GREGORY SEATON
Fireman 1st Class Bert McKeeman of Council Bluffs also left high school early to support a family impoverished by the Great Depression. He joined the Navy in 1940. The 25-year-old sailor was probably working below decks in the engine room of the USS Oklahoma when the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes. All of his immediate family had died by the time he was identified, but about 80 relatives attended his burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs in November 2018.
U.S. NAVY
Grant Cook was a football star at Cozad High School. After graduating in 1939, he worked at a local garage. He joined the Navy a year later. He and his sister, Jean, had been inseparable. She was in nursing school in Denver when Pearl Harbor was attacked. The family didn't know Grant's fate for weeks. More than 70 years later, she gave a DNA sample to the Navy. And when he was identified, Jean, 96, decided he should be buried in Hawaii, where he died.
U.S. NAVY
Seaman 1st Class Joseph Maule was a handsome fellow from a big family in Bloomfield, Nebraska Ñ "a sweet kid, friendly," said Cindy Maule, his nephew's wife. An older brother signed a form allowing Joseph to enlist in the Navy at 17, and was tormented by that decision for the rest of his life when Maule died in the Pearl Harbor attack 11 months later. The family put a gravestone in the Bloomfield cemetery, and prayed that someday his body would be found. None of them lived to him buried there in June 2019.
COURTESY MAULE FAMILY
Jerry and Bob Clayton were cousins, the same age and inseparable friends growing up in Central City, Nebraska. They wrote letters after Bob's family moved to California in 1937, just before their senior year in high school. After graduation, both joined the Navy. On Dec. 7, 1941, both were aboard battleships at Pearl Harbor: Jerry on the USS Oklahoma, Bob on the USS Arizona. Both were killed in the first minutes of the attack. Jerry was identified and buried with honors in Central City in July 2019. Bob remains permanently entombed inside the Arizona, which is a national memorial.
CLAYTON FAMILY
Twin brothers Leo and Rudolph Blitz grew up together in Lincoln, joined the Navy together, and both served aboard the USS Oklahoma. Years after the Pearl Harbor attack, another sailor told Blitz family members that Rudolph went below decks to look for his brother when the order came to abandon ship. He was never seen again. The brothers, who were the only identical twins to die in the attack, were identified, and buried in Lincoln in August 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.