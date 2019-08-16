Nebraska's Honor and Remember chapter will hold a parade and dinner Saturday in Bellevue to pay respects to the families of service members and law enforcement personnel who died serving their country.

The 9th annual observance will take place as part of Kiwanis of Bellevue-Offutt's "Arrows to Aerospace" event. After the pancake feed at Washington Park, Gold Star family members will march in the Arrows to Aerospace parade along Mission Avenue. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

"This is a great opportunity for the public to show support for the families by cheering them on and giving them a clear sign that their loved one is not forgotten," said Jim Meier, who heads the Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter.

After the parade, Meier will present five Honor and Remember flags to family members of five local service members and one Honor and Sacrifice to friends of a police officer killed in the line of duty. They include:

  • 1st Lt. Jarvis Offutt, World War I, who died Aug. 13, 1918, in France, at age 23. Offutt Air Force Base is named for the Omaha Central High School and Yale University graduate. 
  • Pfc. Morris Worrell, World War II, who died Sept. 27, 1942, in the Philippines, at age 21. An athletic star at Wisner High School, he survived the Bataan Death March but died a few months later in the prison camp at Cabanatuan. He was buried last year in his hometown after spending decades interred as an "unknown" at Manila American Cemetery.
  • Cpl. Albert E. "Buddy" Mills, Korean War, who died July 25, 1950, at age 20. He grew up in Texas. His grandniece, Michelle Henson, is married to Kenneth Henson, a Marine who is stationed at Offutt. He was identified last year through the efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after being buried for years as an "unknown" in Hawaii.
  • Senior Master Sgt. Jack T. Baker, Vietnam War, who died Feb. 11, 2018, in Omaha.
  • Sgt. Jon E. Bonnell Jr., Iraq War, who died Aug. 7, 2007, at age 22. The Marine was from Fort Dodge, Iowa.
  • Lt. Robert L. Cormier, Dallas Police Department, who died July 24, 1984, in a helicopter crash at age 46. He was an Air Force veteran who had served 25 years with the Dallas Police.

The flag ceremony will take place at 12:15 p.m. in the Washington Park Gazebo. A dinner for the Gold Star families will be held at 3:45 p.m. at the Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive.

The Honor and Remember organization was started in 2008 by the father of a soldier who was killed in Iraq. The group presents personalized, embroidered flags bearing the names of fallen service members to their relatives.

