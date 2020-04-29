Offutt Air Force Base is now without day care services for its workers because a staffer at its only remaining child development center has tested positive COVID-19.

55th Wing officials announced the abrupt closure Wednesday of Child Development Center 1, which is in the Rising View housing area west of the main base. The closure affects about 50 children.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” said Col. Gavin Marks, the 55th Wing commander, in a post on the command’s Facebook page.

Marks said the Offutt Pubic Health section is tracing the contacts of the infected staff member. He said the person had worked with children and other staff members before going into self-quarantine.

“We are currently working to get CDC 1 professionally cleaned and sanitized, but will only re-open the facility after Offutt Public Health recommends it is safe for us to do so,” Marks said.

Offutt’s other day care center is located on base and has been closed since mid-March, when the 55th Wing decided to have all but essential personnel work from home to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.

Delanie Stafford, a 55th Wing spokesman, said the Wing isn’t currently considering reopening the other child development center. He said it will be up to the affected airmen to work out alternatives with their own chain of command until the child care center can be reopened.

“Every unit was told to talk with personnel and create plans, in case a situation like this should occur,” Stafford said. “A lot of them already have family care plans.”

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 64

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer