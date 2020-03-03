The E-4B airborne command post was photographed by a plane spotter as it took off Monday morning from Offutt Air Force Base. Within an hour, the four-engine jet — a military version of the Boeing 747-200 — made an emergency landing in in Lincoln.
A maintenance crew from Offutt Air Force Base was in Lincoln on Tuesday examining an Offutt-based E-4B Nightwatch jet that made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Airport the day before.
The Air Force jet, using call sign GORDO14, took off from Offutt shortly before 11 a.m. and was flying over southwest Iowa. Then it broke off toward the west over Nebraska City and flew to Lincoln, where it landed about 11:50 a.m. It was met by fire crews from the Nebraska Air National Guard, which operates from the airfield.
The E-4B crew declared the emergency "out of an abundance of caution" after instruments indicated problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system, said Ryan Hansen, a spokesman for the Offutt-based 55th Wing.
Landing gear, brakes and flaps are critical equipment that depend on the hydraulic system.
One runway was closed for about an hour until the aircraft could be towed to a National Guard facility, said Bob McNally, the airport's operations manager. No civilian flights were diverted or delayed.
The plane, tail number 75-0125, was manufactured in 1975 and is one of four E-4Bs that operate out of Offutt as part of the 595th Command and Control Group. Known popularly as "Doomsday Planes," they serve as airborne command posts for the president and top military leaders in the event of nuclear war or other national emergency. Sometimes they are also used by the secretary of defense for official travel.
The plane that landed in Lincoln accompanied President Donald Trump last week on his trip to India.
The E-4Bs were built in the mid-1970s and are a military version of the Boeing 747-200, which was produced from 1968 to 1991. They are the oldest 747 variants still flying in the world. Hydraulic problems are common in aging aircraft.
The E-4B hangar at Offutt was hit by a tornado in June 2017, causing $8.3 million worth of damage to two of the planes. And the unit's hangar and headquarters building were damaged in the floods that caused more than $800 million in damage at Offutt in March 2019.
The Air Force is studying possible replacements for the E-4B. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., asked Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett about the status of the study.
"The challenges of maintaining that outdated airframe are only getting harder," Fischer said. "This issue should not be studied indefinitely."
