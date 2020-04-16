Offutt Coronavirus Gate Testing 1 200407-F-OH250-1085 --

Offutt Air Force Base recently added health screening measures at the StratCom and Bellevue gates in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and closed the Kenney Gate. Base services were closed Thursday because of the threat of bad weather.

Offutt Air Force Base is closed Thursday due to the weather threat, Col. Gavin Marks, the 55th Wing Commander, announced on social media.

The closure affects the Ehrling-Bergquist medical clinic, lab and pharmacy, as well as on-base child care and youth programs, the announcements said. Offutt's Exchange and Commissary are also closed, though the Express gas station and convenience store are open.

Local training flights are cancelled, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman.

Marks cited the likelihood of "dangerous weather," including snow, freezing temperatures, and decreased visibility.

"Please be safe if you have to travel," he said in the announcement.

Many of the base's nearly 10,000 workers already have been teleworking as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.  The 55th Wing also recently closed the Kenney Gate and added screening measures at the StratCom and Bellevue gates. 

The screening process includes questions about current health, signs of any symptoms and potential interaction with someone exposed to the virus.

