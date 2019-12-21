Offutt Air Force Base’s popular air show has been canceled for 2020 and 2021 because of the upcoming reconstruction of the airfield’s only runway, a 55th Wing official said.
The Defenders of Freedom Air Show and Open House draws visitors by the tens of thousands but has become a hit-and-miss affair in recent years. It was held in 2014, 2016 and 2018 but was canceled in 2013 because of federal budget cuts, in 2015 because of airfield reconstruction, in 2017 because of the 55th Wing’s busy deployment schedule, and in 2019 because of floods that engulfed the base in March.
Earlier this month, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team had tweeted out a 2020 schedule that included a stop at Offutt in August, prompting speculation that the on-again, off-again air show was back on.
The World-Herald queried the 55th Wing, which said it was not.
“We did not submit a request to host an air show in 2020,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Skovo-Lane, a 55th Wing spokesman, or in 2021. Because two years’ notice is required, the earliest possible date is 2022.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The F-22 team later tweeted a correction.
Offutt’s runway was constructed in 1941, built along with the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant for the production of military aircraft during World War II. It was extended to its current length of 11,700 feet in the mid-1950s.
Since then, the runway has been patched numerous times, but never completely rebuilt. In 2015, the Air Force raised concerns about the runway’s condition, complaining that half of the crumbling pavement is more than 40 years old.
Congressional, state and local political leaders, fearing that the 55th Wing and its more than 5,000 military and civilian employees might be moved to another base, mobilized in support of Offutt’s runway reconstruction. They secured funding to patch about one-fourth of the runway that was in the worst condition, at an estimated cost of $100 million.
Last January, the Air Force announced it would rebuild the whole runway, at a cost of $130 million. Then-Lt. Col. Vance Goodfellow, former deputy commander of the 55th Mission Support Group, argued the higher upfront cost was justified by lower maintenance costs in the future.
“It’s less costly when you look at the total life cycle,” he said at the time.
Massive floods in March caused damage estimated at up to $1 billion. Dozens of buildings along the southern half of the runway were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. That prompted Col. Michael Manion, then the 55th Wing commander, to pull the plug on last summer’s air show as the entire base mobilized to clean up and rebuild.
Later in the summer, the 55th Wing pushed the start of the runway project back 10 months, to October 2020, and raised the cost estimate to $176 million with additions to the project that included reconstruction of the airfield’s apron and “hammerhead” turnaround area.
During the reconstruction projection, Offutt’s 29 C-135-variant reconnaissance jets and four E-4B Nightwatch airborne command post aircraft will operate out of temporary quarters at the Lincoln Airport. About 800 workers will be bused to Lincoln each day from Sarpy County at an estimated cost of $11.5 million.
It’s not yet clear whether the air show will be back in 2022. Even if the runway project wraps up on schedule, the recovery and reconstruction of buildings lost in the March floods is expected to cost at least $359 million and continue for up to five years.
“Team Offutt looks forward to opening our gates to the local community for an open house and air show,” Skovo-Lane said. “But at the moment we do not have one planned for the near future.”
1 of 16
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
Photos: Flood damage at Offutt Air Force Base six months later
1 of 16
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.