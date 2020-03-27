A year after the 2019 floods, the Bennie L. Davis Aircraft Maintenance Complex at Offutt Air Force Base still lacks usable toilets because of the destruction of the sewage lift stations in the deluge. Col. Gavin Marks, the 55th Wing commander, has promised to get the lift stations fixed by early April.
The Allman Maintenance Facility at Offutt Air Force Base, where the E-4B Nightwatch aircraft are maintained, is still without working indoor plumbing one year after the 2019 floods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The floods of 2019 have left hundreds of aircraft maintainers working in Offutt Air Force Base’s two largest hangars without hot water or toilets.
For a year, that has been an unpleasant inconvenience. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic making frequent hand-washing necessary, some fear that the situation could be a hazard to their health.
“Some of us cannot practice better preventative measures such as washing our hands (be)cause our facility has no Restroom,” one worker at the Bennie L. Davis Aircraft Maintenance Complex wrote in response to a post on the 55th Wing Commander’s Facebook page. “How can you ensure worker safety and illness avoidance if you can’t supply us with the necessary essentials?”
Floodwaters from the overflowing Missouri River overwhelmed two levees and swamped the southern third of Offutt last March, causing almost $1 billion worth of damage. They inundated 44 occupied buildings and destroyed several sewage lift stations.
The Bennie Davis facility has cold and lukewarm running water, but the Allman Maintenance Facility has none.
In a video posted on his Facebook page last weekend, Wing Commander Col. Gavin Marks promised to speed up repairs.
He said he would also get more hand-washing and cleaning supplies to the Bennie Davis building and would reduce the number of people who must work there.
“We’re moving fast,” Marks said. “We’re moving at the speed of heat right now to get that place repaired as quickly as possible.”
Last spring, the water was at least 2 feet deep in the Bennie Davis facility, near the edge of the floodwaters. It was several feet deeper farther south at the Allman facility, where four giant E-4B airborne command post planes are housed.
Within weeks, the water receded. Military and civilian maintenance crews returned to work in the two buildings — with portable toilets.
They’re still in use now.
Tim Slobodnik, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1486, which includes civilian aircraft mechanics at Offutt, said engineers installed a temporary sewer lift station to replace the flood-damaged one last summer.
“It couldn’t handle the long-term use,” he said.
Workers at the Bennie Davis facility used to use the bathroom at the nearby Field House, Offutt’s large gym. But that has been closed since last week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Master Sgt. Brian Thomas, the Wing’s command chief, said he and Marks “are not happy about” the lack of indoor toilets at Bennie Davis.
“We fully understand that for a year now, we’ve asked you to use Porta-Johns,” he said. “(We) will double down even more about trying to repair the damaged lift stations.”
In response to a follow-up query from The World-Herald, 55th Wing spokesman Ryan Hansen said the lift stations are expected to be repaired by early April.
He also said the Wing will install several water heaters in the building in the next several weeks so workers can wash with hot water.
It’s less clear when relief will come to the Allman facility, which is at the remote southern end of the runway.
“There are contractors evaluating that facility,” Hansen said in an email. “Restoration efforts are ongoing.”
Slobodnik said the union and the Wing have been cooperating to cope with the flood-induced water and sewer problems, and he is confident that the lift stations will be repaired next month.
“It hasn’t been too bad,” he said. “We’re doing what we can to keep the mission going.”
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover's office was in that building. "The black mold just took over," he said. "It's hard. Devastating."
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover's office was in that building. "The black mold just took over," he said. "It's hard. Devastating."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."
