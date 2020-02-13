...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
Clement C. McGuire, far left, tests a SRC-300 radio while serving in Europe during World War II.
Roger and Odile Baland receive a letter of appreciation written by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, for maintaining the 35th Infantry Division Memorial in Belgium.
Rolley Chateau is shown near Bastogne, Belgium. It was the headquarters of a regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during the Battle of the Bulge; Gen. George Patton slept there for two nights. The McGuire family stayed there during their visit in January.
Battle of the Bulge 75th anniversary ceremony at the 35th Infantry Division Memorial in Lutremange, Belgium, near Bastogne.
Belgian guides in U.S. Army uniforms demonstrate a communications switchboard like ones Clem McGuire used during World War II.
Catholic Mass at Saint Lamberts Church in Villers-La-Bonne-Eau, Belgium, on the day the 75th anniversary ceremony.
A plaque for Lt. Clement C. McGuire of Wisner, Nebraska, was added to the 35th Infantry Division Memorial in Belgium during a ceremony Jan. 11.
The McGuire family of Wisner, Nebraska, just before World War II, with 15 of their 16 children.
1st Lt. Clement McGuire's letter home just after the Battle of the Bulge was published in the Wisner News-Chronicle.
Clem McGuire's Bronze Star citation, for an act of valor during the French campaign just prior to the Battle of the Bulge. The Oak Leaf Cluster designates that it is his second Bronze Star award.
When it came to supporting the Allied war effort during World War II, few families pitched in more than the McGuire family of Wisner, Nebraska.
Five sons of Richard and Mary McGuire served in the Army, and a sixth worked in a military manufacturing plant. Four other sons helped their parents on the farm, and another was a doctor — all jobs considered war work at the time. And of three daughters, two were nurses and a third worked at a defense plant.
Last month, 11 descendants of the McGuire clan assembled in Belgium to honor 1st Lt. Clem McGuire, one of the brothers, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge exactly 75 years earlier.
McGuire’s name was added to the 35th Infantry Division Memorial at Lutremange, near the famous town of Bastogne, in a ceremony Jan. 12. McGuire served in the 1st Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, a Nebraska National Guard unit that was part of the 35th and played a key role in the battle.
“It was an opportunity I wouldn’t have wanted to pass up,” said Ginny McGuire of Lincoln, Clem’s niece and one of three Nebraska relatives to attend. “I felt like the story of Uncle Clem hadn’t been told. He deserved more credit for the bravery he showed during World War II.”
Clem McGuire was born in 1912, the third-oldest of 16 McGuire children. Before the war, he worked as a lineman for a local telephone company in Wisner. He enlisted in the National Guard in February 1941 and was called up soon after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was trained in radio and telephone communications, building on his civilian skills.
The unit saw serious action beginning in July 1944, when the 134th Regiment landed at Normandy a month after D-Day. That same month, the 134th played a central role in the savage battle to take the strategic crossroads of Saint-Lô, France.
McGuire, then a staff sergeant, earned his first Bronze Star. He was one of only 21 soldiers in his unit of 120 who was not killed or wounded.
McGuire earned his second Bronze Star for actions in France a few days before the Battle of the Bulge, a last-ditch German offensive in December 1944 and January 1945. He was recognized for crossing a river, on a broken footbridge, to bring a telephone line to two companies of soldiers surrounded and trapped inside a cluster of houses on the other side.
McGuire offered a bit of insight into the battle in a letter home dated Feb. 24, 1945.
“We attacked into the southern edge of the salient parallel to the main highway to Bastogne,” McGuire said in his letter. “Our Battalion were the first Infantry to reach elements of the American troops encircled in that sector. During our stay there, we had to fight extreme cold weather and in a foot or two of snow.”
McGuire fought on to the end of the war, returned to his job at the telephone company and married Cecilia Schwaab of Omaha. They raised eight children.
Like many World War II veterans, he didn’t talk much about the war. He died in 1970, at age 57, without giving up many secrets.
“I wish I knew a little more about my uncle,” said Ginny McGuire, who was a senior in high school when he died.
Coincidentally, a cousin of Ginny’s, Patrick Shannon, lives in Belgium with his family. He was hired to develop an educational program about the Battle of the Bulge for Belgian schoolchildren.
Shannon put together a website in four languages telling the personal stories of U.S. soldiers, Belgian civilians, a German soldier — and Buddy the Liberty Dog, an Army mascot — who were all involved in the pivotal battle.
One of the soldiers was Lt. Clem McGuire.
Through this work, Shannon got in touch with Roger and Odile Baland, who maintain the 35th Infantry Division Memorial. Together they planned a 75th anniversary ceremony that included the laying of flowers at the memorial and the addition of a plaque bearing McGuire’s name.
The McGuire relatives visited a memorial and a museum, and toured the area in restored Jeeps. They attended Catholic Mass in a church where the pews still had bullet holes from the battle 75 years ago.
Ginny McGuire said more than 100 Belgians attended the ceremony. Some of them told their own stories at a reception afterward.
One woman, who was 6 at the time, described leaving her own home to stay in a relative’s potato cellar during the battle, and leaving behind a treasured doll. A man showed them newspaper clippings about his uncle, who had emigrated to the United States before the war, joined the Army and then helped to liberate his hometown.
“It was amazing to see how important the Battle of the Bulge is in the area, even now,” McGuire said. “You could sense the importance of the battle, and the appreciation they still feel.”
Omaha World-Herald food critic Sarah Baker Hansen grew up in suburban Omaha. Husband Matthew, World-Herald columnist, came from Red Cloud, population 1,000. They explored the state from border to border, and each has learned to love the part of the state they didn't know. Learn more
Warren Buffett, “The Oracle of Omaha,” often speaks fondly of his hometown. The city provided him a comfortable home base, away from Wall Street's distractions. In return, Omaha benefited from the worldwide attention that came his way and from the generosity of his early investors. It turned out to be a profitable relationship for both The Oracle and Omaha. Learn more
Bob Devaney revived Nebraska football in 1962, but by 1968 his program was in trouble, reaching its low point in a 47-0 loss to Oklahoma. The World-Herald’s Henry J. Cordes takes a look at how Devaney retooled his program and assembled what might have been the greatest college football team of all time and the foundation of the Big Red dynasty. Learn more
"A New Home for LoLo" focuses on the African Grasslands exhibit at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. The zoo's smallest giraffe, LoLo, wasn't sold on the move into her new neighborhood. The World-Herald's Chris Peters tells the story on how LoLo learned that moving can mean new adventures and new friends. Learn more
From the pages of the Omaha World-Herald comes a special comic book edition of the six-part series detailing Scott Frost’s return to coach Nebraska football. From the fallout of Nebraska’s loss to Northern Illinois to the role new athletic director Bill Moos, Frost teammate Matt Davison and former coach Tom Osborne played in luring him back, World-Herald reporter Henry Cordes and illustrator Matt Haney highlight it all in this glossy, 24-page book. Learn more
Tom Shatel arrived in 1991 and surveyed a sleepy sports scene. The Nebraska football program was two decades past its last national title, and the local community was at odds with itself over how to become an active participant in big-time sports. But the landscape began to change, and The World-Herald sports columnist was there to witness 20 years of it all. Learn more
"Big Red Rivals: Farewell to a Conference" covers EVERY Nebraska conference game from the beginning of the Big Eight in 1960 through the departure from the Big 12. Also discussed is the beginning of NU football in the 1890s, stories from The World-Herald's award-winning writers and photos that capture some of the greatest moments in Husker history. Learn more
"Koterba: Drawing You In" is a hard-cover collection of 25 years of World-Herald editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba's best work. Jeff tells how he does it and shows you some of his favorites. Learn more
A first edition, Insiders’ Guide to Omaha Metro and Lincoln is the essential source for in-depth travel and relocation information to Lincoln and the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro areas. Written by Sarah Baker Hansen, World-Herald food writer and a local (and true insider), this guide offers a personal and practical perspective of the areas. Learn more
The World-Herald takes a special look back at the Nebraskans and Iowans whose courage and commitment helped prevent nuclear war and lift the Iron Curtain. The book relates the history of the decades-long struggle with gripping archived stories and photographs. Newly collected memories of those who served in Korea, Vietnam and the Strategic Air Command provide vivid detail of the period. Learn more
Amateurs and professionals from around the country submitted their best photos taken in Nebraska. More than a million votes were cast online as readers picked their favorite images from the thousands of photos entered in the contest. The result is the beautiful “Focus on Nebraska” book. Learn more
The World-Herald honors the Nebraska football sellout streak in pictures, combining the best from the newspaper's award-winning photographers and those submitted in the Focus on Nebraska photo contest. The result proves once again that there is no place like Nebraska. Learn more
Nebraskans can’t stop thinking about the weather for a simple reason: It's impossible to ignore. Freezing cold can replace blistering heat in just a few days. A single storm can unleash a blizzard, tornadoes and flooding as it crosses the state. World-Herald weather reporter Nancy Gaarder explains why Nebraskans can't stop watching the skies. Learn more
From the beginning of practice in August, the 2015 Nebraska volleyball team had one goal: Make it to Omaha, the site of the NCAA Final Four. Relive the journey in this hard-cover book that captures all of the excitement that ended in a national championship. The World-Herald tells you the story of how the Huskers navigated through a difficult schedule that prepared them for their greatest test. Learn more
The Omaha-World Herald encouraged readers to make quilts from patterns published in the paper and then enter them to be exhibited and judged at local department stores. Here are some of the best. Learn more
Steven Pivovar's book "Road to the Big Time" tells how Creighton's century-long dream of big-time basketball led to the Big East. The 250-page book, featuring hall of fame coaches and legendary players, also features award-winning photography. Learn more
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrated the birth of five lion cubs, the first born at the zoo since 1994. But the smallest of the cubs, Zuri, faced challenges from the start. The World-Herald’s Carol Bicak tells how the littlest lion in the litter survived and thrived in a special family. Learn more
It was the 1890s, the first decade of college football. The University of Nebraska team was sometimes called the Bugeaters, a tribute to Nebraskans' grit and determination in the face of adversity. Omaha World-Herald history columnist David Harding uncovers the origins of Nebraska football while adding the context of other events occurring at the same time. Harding's deep knowledge of Nebraska and its colorful history shines through on every page of this 49-page hardcover book. Learn more
Nebraska has produced many athletic greats, but only a select few can claim the honor of being the best of the best. The World-Herald sports department and a panel of longtime sports observers chose from a pool of countless athletes to rank the top 100 from a span of more than 130 years. Learn more
Back-to-back national titles in 1994 and 1995. Three championships in four years. A five-year record of 60-3. As the Huskers’ coach in the 1990s, Tom Osborne enjoyed the best career-finishing run in college football history. Learn more
More than 275 images by veteran photojournalist Kenneth Jarecke: a definitive look at the Husker’s final season in the Big 12. This hardcover book is a heirloom item meant to be shared and treasured by Nebraska football fans for generations to come. Learn more
The World-Herald's Carol Bicak tells the story of Emmett the elephant, a stuffed toy in need of repair. He's afraid of a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo's teddy bear hospital, but the zoo's animals tell how doctors have helped them. Emmett learns that a visit to the doctor is nothing to fear. Learn more
When Rainbow Rowell isn't writing, she’s reading comic books, planning Disney World trips and arguing with people about things that don’t really matter in the big scheme of things. "Attachments" is her first novel. Learn more
"Allan Tubach Paintings — Allegories & Artifacts" is the first-ever book of Allan Tubach's art. The hardcover book offers 124 of the artist's 932 paintings, including Tubach's personal notes on each painting. Learn more
