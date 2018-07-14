Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who served in the military are invited to a social event at 4 p.m. Saturday to learn about Department of Veterans Affairs medical programs that may benefit them.
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System is sponsoring the event at Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd St., to spotlight programs and services designed to make the VA welcoming and safe for those who are LGBT and who for decades were legally barred from serving in the military, or forced to hide their sexual orientation.
Authorities from the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will be on hand to provide current and topical information to the public on VA eligibility, enrollment, health care and more, according to a press release from the VA.
