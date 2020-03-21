20200207_new_quarantine_cm_pic005

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National Guard's adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Feb. 06, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska National Guard has postponed weekend drills through the end of April and is preparing for a call-up soon, according to a video statement published on its Facebook page late Friday.

“We will definitely be ready when the governor says, ‘National Guard, I need you to help,’” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state’s adjutant general, in the video. “I suspect that will be coming in the coming days if not weeks.”

As of Friday, 3,300 National Guard members in 28 states have been called to service by their states, and more were expected to be called up by the weekend as the country deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak. None from Nebraska has yet been mobilized. Nine Iowa National Guard service members are currently activated to support the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa.

In his video statement, Bohac said the Guard now has three priorities: preserving the health of the force, protecting families and “preparing to serve the state or the nation.”

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said Saturday that the state's National Guard has not been called up. 

The situation remains as it did Friday, he said, with three community transmission cases of COVID-19 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties leading to restrictions on crowd sizes, school shutdowns and other measures. 

Mayor Jean Stothert said Saturday: "Only the governor has the authority to call in the National Guard and that is not even being discussed. The rumors are false."

On Friday, the Guard held promotion ceremonies for two general officers, but only 10 people were allowed to attend. The same was true at an afternoon ceremony at which 11 new officers were commissioned.

“Nobody’s shaking hands — no hugs, not even a high five,” Bohac said.

Bohac also urged people to cover their coughs and sneezes and wash their hands frequently.

sliewer@owh.com

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

