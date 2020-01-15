Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg holds two military M4 carbines last year at Camp Pendleton in California. The caption on his Instagram page says, “These feel pretty light.” In 2016, Lincoln police alleged that he had an “infatuation with guns and violent acts.”
Ali Al-Kazahg, left, and a fellow Nebraska Marine with a University of Nebraska flag this year in Thailand. “He was like a brother,” said friend Colton Wurst. “He was an avid outdoorsman. We both shared the same love of guns, of course.”
Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg carries a grenade launcher in this Instagram photo.
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck has been sentenced to three years in a military stockade.
Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg, 22, of Milford, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of firearms, fraudulent enlistment and making false official statements. The move was part of a plea bargain during a court martial Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, where he is stationed.
Al-Kazahg's sentence also includes a bad conduct discharge and reduction to the lowest enlisted rank, said Capt. Eric Abrams, a Marine Corps spokesman. He will receive credit for 288 days he already has served.
The fraudulent enlistment charges resulted from information Al-Kazahg's withheld when he joined the Marines in September 2017, including a previous arrest, suspension from school and being fired from a job, Abrams said.
The false statements stem from "purposefully misleading government officials" in his chain of command and at Offutt, he said.
Al-Kazahg was home on leave visiting family when he was arrested May 31 at Offutt's Capehart Road gate. Security officers searched his truck and found two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, a bump stock, a vest with body armor and a case of ammunition.
The type of equipment they found in his truck initially led security forces to fear Al-Kazahg might have been planning an assault at the base or elsewhere, but military authorities did not charge him with terrorism-related offenses.
He had been flagged at the gate because of a "be on the lookout" bulletin issued by Nebraska law enforcement authorities after he allegedly made threats to shoot up his barracks in Hawaii.
The bulletin, obtained by The World-Herald, also said he had been reported for "suspicious activity" and cited a 2016 assessment by the Lincoln Police Department that he was “dangerous, has an infatuation with guns and violent acts, and has a dislike for law enforcement.”
Al-Kazahg's sister, Nedhal Al-kazahy of Lincoln, said he was planning to work out at Offutt's gym when he was stopped and had "zero intentions" of causing harm.
Al-kazahy said her brother was born in Michigan to parents who were refugees from Iraq. Their names are spelled differently, she said, because of a mix-up on a birth certificate.
She said he and his six siblings were raised primarily in foster care in Omaha and Lincoln, though they remained close to their parents. Their father died several years ago. Their older brother was killed in a shooting in 2012.
Al-kazahy said her brother moved in with a family near Milford when he was about 16 years old and played high school football there. After graduating, he studied criminal justice at Southeast Community College and worked briefly as a Nebraska correctional officer in Lincoln before joining the Marines.
She said his parents and some of his siblings were born Muslim, but Al-Kazahg converted to Christianity while living with his foster family.
Al-kazahy said she thinks he was victimized by the Marines and targeted for prosecution because of racism.
"No matter what you do in life, if you are a person of color it's always going to be 10 times harder for you," she said. "You have to work 10 times harder than the person who is white."
The Marine Corps said in a statement that an investigation found the accusations of discrimination were not substantiated.
"The Marine Corps does not tolerate racism or bullying and expects all Marines to act in a professional manner, maintain an atmosphere of dignity and respect, and ensure an environment free from discrimination, harassment, and assault," the statement said.
Most military bases don't permit any carrying of personal firearms on base. In September 2018, Offutt's 55th Wing did begin allowing military and civilian workers with concealed-carry permits to bring locked, unloaded weapons on base as long as they were left in vehicles.
Last month, Col. Gavin Marks, the Wing's commander, made a controversial decision to revoke that policy. Now, only members of security forces may bring arms to Offutt.
This report includes information from the Associated Press
Offutt Air Force Base is named for Lt. Jarvis Offutt — the first airman from Omaha killed in World War I.
1891: The area now known as Offutt Air Force Base was first commissioned as Fort Crook, an Army post to house cavalry soldiers and their horses. This photo, circa 1905, shows mounted officers and infantry troops assembling on the parade ground. The officers' quarters in the background still stand today, but the closing of Offutt's stables in 2010 ended the base's equine tradition.
1946: The World's Fair of Aviation was held at Offutt Air Force Base, including a race between a 1912 airplane and 1912 automobile. The 1912 airplane easily won, but provided sharp contrast to the sleek, modern "600-mile-per-hour aircraft" on display at the fair.
1952: Painter Frank Anania places the final bolt in the SAC emblem, newly placed on the command building at Strategic Air Command headquarters. After the command was created in 1946, SAC headquarters were moved from Andrews Field, Maryland, to Offutt Air Force Base. SAC's high-flying reconnaissance planes and bombers would go on to play a global role from the onset of the Cold War through the last bomb of the Persian Gulf War.
1957: Even since the late 1950s, Strategic Air Command has been holding open house events at Offutt Air Force Base to display and demonstrate aircraft for civilian visitors. Each year, the open house and air show at Offutt features aerial acts or reenactments, static displays, and booths showcasing military history and capabilities.
1959: The first SAC museum consisted of a section of abandoned runway near the north edge of Offutt Air Force Base outside of Bellevue. However, the outdoor display left the aircraft vulnerable to the elements.
1961: A Royal Air Force bomber crashes at Offutt Air Force Base. Beginning in the late 1950s, the RAF maintained small detachment and service facility for Vulcan bomber planes at Offutt, often participating in defense exercises and demonstrations at the base until their retirement and deactivation in 1982. This plane crashed at take-off at the northwest end of the main runway and then slid across Highway 73-75. All seven passengers survived.
1967: An early photograph of the Ehrling Bergquist military medical clinic in Bellevue. The clinic has served Offutt Air Force Base since 1966 and was remodeled in 2013, including a grand staircase, larger physical therapy and mental health areas, and a more private mammography waiting area.
1989: A conference room in the SAC underground command post at Offutt Air Force Base. Strategic Air Command would be formally disestablished in 1992, but Offutt would remain the headquarters for the new United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).
1992: The Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel holds a Sunday morning service as a reminder of those who have given their service and those who have died during the Command's 46-year history. Founded in in 1946, the command was dissolved in a ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base.
1997: OPPD worker Craig Azure of Ashland holds a power line up across Platteview Road near Highway 50 so that an Albatross airplane can fit under it. After SAC was dissolved, the museum moved into a new indoor facility in 1998. Airplanes were moved from their old location at Offutt Air Force Base to their new and current home near Mahoney State Park off I-80.
2003: More than 300 anti-nuclear protesters gather outside Kinney Gate at Offutt Air Force Base. The rally was part of a weekend of protest against nuclear weapons, and was organized in response to an extensive nuclear arsenal review being held at the base.
2012: Dignitaries clap along to an armed forces medley as ground is broken for the new U. S. Strategic Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. From left: Neb. Rep. Adrian Smith, Rep. Lee Terry, Neb. Governor Dave Heineman, General C. Robert Kehler, Commander USStratcom, Sen. Ben Nelson, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, and Mayor of Bellevue, Rita Sanders.
2012: Chris Shotton created this thank you message to the airmen and troops flying in and out of Offutt Air Force Base. Employees of area Walmart stores have been writing giant messages in fields near Highway 370 for years.
2014: The new MERLIN SS200m Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar System, with the control tower in the background, photographed at Offutt Air Force Base. The system was moved here from Afghanistan in order to help detect large flocks and prevent damages to aircraft from bids, which cost the Air Force millions of dollars each year.
2015: An aerial photo from late February of the construction site for StratCom's new $1.2 billion headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. Despite numerous delays and setbacks, the building would be completed in 2018, six years after construction began. StratCom would then spend the next year outfitting the structure with more than $600 million worth of high-tech communications and security gear.
2016: President Barack Obama arrives in Omaha after landing at Offutt Air Force Base. While in Omaha, Obama met with the family of Kerrie Orozco, visited a local teacher, and addressed a crowd of about 8,000 at Baxter Arena.
2019: This year, U.S. Strategic Command unveiled a new Command and Control Facility located at Offutt Air Force Base. The "battle deck," shown here, features computer workstations, soundproofing, and the ability to connect instantly to the White House and Pentagon.
2019: Luke Thomas and Air Force Tech Sgt. Vanessa Vidaurre at a flooded portion of Offutt Air Force Base. In March, historic flooding included breaches of two levees protecting the base from the Missouri River.
A historical overview of Offutt Air Force Base, longtime headquarters of the Strategic Air Command during the Cold War and current headquarters of what's now known as the Strategic Command.
