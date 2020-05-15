The Nebraska Air National Guard has rescheduled its flyover tribute to medical personnel for Monday — this time, with twice as many hospitals on its planned route, including several additional ones in the Omaha metro area.

A KC-135R tanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing will begin at Nebraska City at 10:10 a.m., then fly over at least five hospitals in the Omaha metro area. It will head west to Chadron before returning to fly over facilities near its home base in Lincoln.

A west-to-east flyover with 15 stops from Scottsbluff to Omaha had been scheduled last Wednesday, but it was canceled because of low clouds across the state.

Monday looks like a better day. The forecast in Omaha is for mostly sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees. The chance of rain is just 10%.

The new itinerary will add several hospitals that weren't on the original route, including Methodist Hospital, Childrens Hospital, Bellevue Medical Center and the Omaha VA Medical Center.

"This is our special way of honoring our health care professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, said in a statement.

The Nebraska Guard has been active in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 600 Guard members have assisted so far. They have shipped medical supplies including 1.9 million face shields and surgical masks, 2.3 million gloves, and 5,447 gallons of hand sanitizer. They have also packed more than 12,000 boxes for food banks across the state.

The flyovers are part of a training flight and won’t cost the Guard any extra money, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman. The jet will fly above the medical facilities at an altitude of 1,000 to 1,500 feet and be easily visible from the ground.

Guard officials are urging people to watch from their homes or while following social distancing guidelines. 

Stops on the flyover will include:

  • CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City: 10:10 a.m. CDT
  • Bellevue Medical Center, Bellevue: 10:19 a.m. CDT
  • CHI Health Midlands, Papillion: 10:21 a.m. CDT
  • CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha: 10:24 a.m. CDT
  • Methodist Hospital and Children’s Hospital, Omaha: 10:26 a.m. CDT
  • University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha: 10:27 a.m. CDT
  • VA Medical Center, Omaha: 10:29 a.m. CDT
  • Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha: 10:30 a.m. CDT
  • Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont: 10:37 a.m. CDT
  • St. Francis Memorial, West Point: 10:45 a.m. CDT
  • Faith Regional, Stanton: 10:53 a.m. CDT
  • Faith Regional, Norfolk: 10:57 a.m. CDT
  • CHI Health, Schuyler: 11:09 a.m. CDT
  • Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus: 11:14 a.m. CDT
  • Stromsburg Medical Clinic, Stromsburg: 11:21 a.m. CDT
  • Grand Island Medical Center: 11:32 a.m. CDT
  • CHI Health St Francis, Grand Island: 11:32 a.m. CDT
  • Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings: 11:39 a.m. CDT
  • CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney: 11:49 a.m. CDT
  • Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney: 11:50 a.m. CDT
  • Phelps Memorial, Holdrege: 11:56 a.m. CDT
  • Tri-Valley Health, Cambridge: 12:08 p.m. CDT
  • McCook Community Hospital, McCook: 12:14 p.m. CDT
  • Great Plains Regional Medical Center, North Platte: 12:32 p.m. CDT
  • Ogallala Community Hospital, Ogallala: 11:46 a.m. MDT
  • Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance: 12:10 p.m. MDT
  • Chadron Community Hospital, Chadron: 12:24 p.m. MDT
  • VA and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln: 2:39 p.m. CDT
  • Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:39 p.m. CDT
  • Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:40 p.m. CDT

The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fighter demonstration teams initiated the tribute flights last month over major U.S. cities, but the closest stop on their itinerary has been Chicago. Nebraska is one of several states where the Air National Guard has stepped in to fill the gap.

____________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email