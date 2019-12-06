Pearl Harbor

Nebraska's last Pearl Harbor survivor, Ed Guthrie of Omaha, 101, joins Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday for a ceremony remembering the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on American warships. Also at the ceremony were Peg Murphy, next to Ricketts, and John Guthrie, Ed Guthrie's children, and Nancy Tonkin, state chairwoman of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

 MARTHA STODDARD/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Just two years ago, there were five Nebraskans who had survived the Japanese surprise attack on American warships at Pearl Harbor.

Now, Ed Guthrie is the state's last eyewitness to the Dec. 7, 1941, raid that killed more than 2,400 Americans and brought the United States into World War II. 

On Friday, the 101-year-old joined Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with veterans of several wars and their families, to mark Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The attendees included several members of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, a group dedicated to preserving the history and memories of that day.

“We remember the brave military personnel who perished, along with the many survivors, and ask you to join us in keeping their legacy and our memories of them alive,” said Nancy Tonkin, president of the group's Nebraska chapter. 

John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, noted that most Nebraskans were not even born when the attack happened and that there are few survivors. But he said the lessons of that day remain strong.

“Our collective memory hasn’t faded,” Hilgert said. “Those who died at Pearl Harbor still serve to this day. They serve as symbols of vigilance, reminding us forever to keep watch."

Guthrie was a 23-year-old Navy electrician’s mate 2nd class on the USS Whitney, a destroyer tender, on the Sunday of the attack.  He was relaxing on deck, reading a comic book, when the first bombs fell on nearby Ford Island, just before 8 a.m. Two minutes later, the first Japanese plane flew overhead.

Speaking in previous years, he recalled seeing planes flying so low that he could see the faces of the pilots and their distinctive scarves. Afterward, he spent three days picking up survivors and bodies from the water.

Guthrie went on to serve on the USS Banner and to participate in the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll. He was discharged from the Navy after six years and returned to Omaha where he was an electrician at Omaha Public Power District for 34 years.

Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in remembrance of Pearl Harbor. 

