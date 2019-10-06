Sher Jan Ahmadzai, left, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, worked as an aide to President Hamid Karzai before coming to the United States as a student in 2006.
Then-Army Lt. Col. Christopher Kolenda, right, an Omaha native, salutes alongside a German army officer at a memorial ceremony in Germany in 2004. In the years since, Kolenda has played a key role in negotiations with the Taliban rebels in Afghanistan. He’s now a civilian defense analyst and leadership consultant.
Retired Army Col. Christopher Kolenda, an Omaha native, has played a key role in negotiations with the Taliban rebels in Afghanistan for more than a decade.
Sher Jan Ahmadzai, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Retired Army Col. Christopher Kolenda, an Omaha native, has played a key role in negotiations with the Taliban rebels in Afghanistan for more than a decade.
Sher Jan Ahmadzai, left, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, worked as an aide to President Hamid Karzai before coming to the United States as a student in 2006.
Then-Army Lt. Col. Christopher Kolenda, right, an Omaha native, salutes alongside a German army officer at a memorial ceremony in Germany in 2004. In the years since, Kolenda has played a key role in negotiations with the Taliban rebels in Afghanistan. He’s now a civilian defense analyst and leadership consultant.
Omaha native Christopher Kolenda, left, helps to dedicate a forward operating base in Afghanistan in honor of his friend and fellow soldier, Maj. Tom Bostick.
Then-Lt. Col. Christopher Kolenda of Omaha, second from right, and then-Capt. Nathan Springer visit with Afghan citizens during a 2007-08 tour in Afghanistan.
Last month, President Donald Trump pulled the plug on peace talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban, the hard-line Islamist faction that controlled the country when al-Qaida orchestrated the 9/11 terror attacks from Afghan soil in 2001.
You might think that would disturb Christopher Kolenda, a retired Army colonel from Omaha whose under-the-radar meetings with Taliban leaders two years ago kick-started the latest round of talks. He also represented the Pentagon in discussions with the Taliban between 2010 and 2013, which ended in failure.
Kolenda has fought the Taliban, too, commanding a cavalry squadron that won over rebel fighters in a pioneering “armed diplomacy” strategy more than a decade ago.
Today, the 1983 Creighton Prep graduate, now 54, lives in Milwaukee with his wife, Nicole. He works as a leadership consultant and serves as an adjunct senior fellow with the Center for a New American Security, a defense-oriented think tank.
He said he is disappointed but not surprised by last month’s setback, when Trump declared negotiations with the Taliban to be “dead” after the Taliban launched an attack that killed a U.S. soldier.
Though Kolenda was not involved at that point, he saw the breakdown coming.
“I grew very concerned about the trajectory of the talks and the lack of any effort to build confidence in the process,” Kolenda told The World-Herald last week. “The scar tissue for Afghans and for Americans is simply too high for a deal made in secret to have any prospect of being viewed favorably.”
Sher Jan Ahmadzai, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said the latest talks were doomed because they excluded the elected Afghan government.
“To many, these talks with the Taliban looked like surrender,” said Ahmadzai, who worked as an aide to Afghan President Hamid Karzai before coming to the United States as a student in 2006. “It’s giving a perception that Afghanistan is being abandoned again, and thrown to the wolves.”
Kolenda, though, believes talks will resume eventually. This is a long struggle for Americans, and even longer for Afghans.
“There’ll be a next time, ” he said. “The question is, how do we get there?”
Exactly 18 years ago, on Oct. 7, 2001, the U.S. and United Kingdom launched what the Pentagon called Operation Enduring Freedom after the Taliban government refused a U.S. ultimatum to turn Osama bin Laden over for trial.
The two countries launched airstrikes against Taliban and al-Qaida targets across the country. Soon, U.S. special forces joined Afghan rebels in a ground invasion.
The effort had widespread support in the United States, though a few critics at the time pointed to historical failures of the United Kingdom, Soviet Union and other powers in Afghanistan. They warned of a Vietnam-style “quagmire.”
In the early months of the war, the U.S. and the Afghan Northern Alliance drove al-Qaida into hiding and ultimately ousted the Taliban from power. The Afghans approved a new Constitution, created a new democratic government and elected Karzai as president.
The quagmire would come later.
The Taliban launched an insurgency to undermine the Afghan government and drive the U.S. and NATO out of the country just as the United States shifted troops and attention to Iraq. At the same time, Kolenda said, Karzai presided over a government that was feckless and corrupt.
“You had officials who were robbing the Afghan people,” he said.
In the years since, the Taliban has maintained its grip on parts of the country, even after the U.S. boosted its troop strength as high as 100,000 in 2010 and 2011. Currently, about 14,000 U.S. troops remain in the country, and about 17,000 from U.S. allies.
To date, about 2,300 American troops have died in Afghanistan, and nearly 25,000 have been wounded. More than 62,000 Afghan forces have been killed, and a similar number of Taliban fighters.
Still, neither side has gained an advantage. Kolenda describes the situation as a “strategic stalemate.”
“We’re no closer to a military solution than we were before,” he said.
It’s likely there won’t be. Ahmadzai said there’s really no choice but to negotiate, and get past the political posturing.
“There is no doubt that the Afghan issue requires some sort of political settlement,” he said.
In the past decade, few Americans have expended more effort than Kolenda in trying to achieve that.
After high school, he sought an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, hoping the Army would teach him how to protect people who were vulnerable.
He was commissioned as an armor (tank) officer after graduating from West Point in 1987.
In the first decade and a half of his career, Kolenda made a mark as an academic, earning a master’s degree in history and teaching at West Point between tours with armored cavalry units. He also qualified as an elite Army Ranger, one of the branch’s top physical challenges.
He earned renown within the Army with the 2001 publication of “Leadership: The Warrior’s Art,” a collection of essays he edited on military leadership, including several he penned himself.
Kolenda took command of a combat cavalry squadron in Germany in 2005. He was training the unit for a deployment to Iraq in 2007 when, six weeks before they were due to leave, his soldiers were ordered to Afghanistan instead.
His unit was assigned to Kunar and Nuristan, two mountainous provinces near the Pakistan border.
At the time, the prevailing U.S. strategy in both Iraq and Afghanistan was called counterterrorism — essentially, seeking out and destroying enemy troops.
Winning the “hearts and minds” of the civilian population wasn’t high on anyone’s list. It reminded many within the Army of failures a generation earlier, in Vietnam.
But Kolenda thought that was shortsighted. The real U.S. battle with the Taliban, he thought, was for the support of the people. He developed a strategy of meeting with and befriending the local citizenry, called counterinsurgency.
“You had to see people on their own terms, not just through our own lenses,” Kolenda said. “If you treat everybody as guilty until proven innocent, you’re going to hurt innocent people, and turn a lot of them against you.”
Soon after, Gen. David Petraeus would champion counterinsurgency at the highest levels of the Army. But Kolenda said his approach was considered “heresy” in Afghanistan in 2007.
“We got a lot of pushback, especially from the higher-ups,” Kolenda said.
But it worked. He took the groundbreaking step of drinking tea with influential tribal elders who were close to insurgent military leaders in Kunar and Nuristan. Following months of patient discussions, rebel soldiers in the district switched sides to support the government.
“Our unit was the only one to get a large insurgent group to stop fighting,” Kolenda said.
Kolenda’s work in Afghanistan drew attention at the top levels of the Pentagon and the State Department. He was tapped as an adviser by Gen. Stanley McChrystal, an Afghanistan war commander, and Michèle Flournoy, a senior Pentagon policymaker during the Obama administration.
Defense Secretary Robert Gates selected him to be the top Pentagon observer in those first talks with the Taliban in late 2010.
The talks looked promising for a time — so much so that Kolenda turned down a plum military command and retired from the Army in 2011 to continue with the negotiations.
“I made a career sacrifice to help bring this war to a close,” Kolenda said.
But the negotiations foundered in 2013 following a series of disputes, the last one over a Taliban flag and other symbols being flown at a newly opened Taliban political office in Qatar.
“Karzai gets upset. He essentially blows it up,” Kolenda said.
Kolenda returned to civilian life, moving to London to work on a Ph.D. at King’s College.
Then, in 2017, an Italian physicist who had contacts with the Taliban reached out to Robin Raphel, a retired U.S. ambassador, about restarting negotiations. She asked Kolenda to join her in some ground-laying meetings in Doha.
He said the Taliban’s viewpoint seemed to have changed. They were concerned about the threat from the Islamic State group, and the possibility of an even bloodier civil war.
“I was struck by the level of seriousness,” Kolenda said. “They told us, ‘We’re worried about our country becoming another Syria.’ ”
For months, he and Raphel shuttled between Doha and Washington as unofficial emissaries.
“Our whole endeavor there was just to get some sort of official process going,” Kolenda said.
It worked.
Last year, Zalmay Khalilzad, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, took over the talks on an official basis.
The broad areas of discussion included the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the cutting of ties by the Taliban with the remnants of al-Qaida, an accord with the Afghan state and a cease-fire.
Kolenda said his approach to negotiations is to move forward in baby steps, with small, confidence-building deals.
“It’s a slower process that builds confidence over time,” he said. “People will see that peace is possible. Then you are able to go much faster.”
The Trump administration instead took what Kolenda called a “big deal” approach, offering significant concessions — such as limiting the participation of the Afghan government, reducing U.S. forces by 5,400 and inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David — to get key players together, with the hope of sealing a blockbuster agreement.
It’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy, he said. Secrecy is essential, but it can also undermine the deal. That’s apparently what happened last month.
“The problem with the big-deal approach is that it has a very low track record,” Kolenda said. “The more it’s kept secret, the more people are suspicious.”
Kolenda still believes talks with the Taliban are worthwhile.
“They’re making statements about the importance of human rights, and women’s rights,” Kolenda said. “They seem to be willing to operate in a different way, but they have to be tested. If they’re going to have any legitimacy, they have to.”
Ahmadzai, though, has little confidence that the Taliban has changed.
“Their response is wishy-washy,” he said. “The practice must match the talk.”
Some critics have decried the long Afghanistan conflict as a waste of lives and money.
But Kolenda and Ahmadzai say the 18 years of war have nonetheless brought about positive changes.
“It’s probably the most singular achievement: Al-Qaida is no longer present in Afghanistan,” Kolenda said. “Second are the contributions of Afghan women.”
Ahmadzai notes the country is better off economically, is better educated and has a lower mortality rate.
“We have accomplished a country where women can work, and where girls can go to school,” he said. “We have accomplished a country that is not a sanctuary to terror. We have accomplished an ally in the region, the only place friendly to the United States.”
But the struggle isn’t over yet.
“The Afghans need to take over,” Ahmadzai added. “There’s a lot of work still to be done.”
With a rainstorm approaching, Spc. Jerald McKinney, of Carroll, walks toward Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Citrus trees, tomatoes and winter wheat crops are currently growing on the farm.
Chief Warrant Officer Rick "Chief" McLain, of Stockport, enjoys a morning brew at Coffee Court, which he and other members of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team developed in the barracks, on Friday, April 1, 2011. The soldiers created brew windows in their rooms and compete to make the best cup of coffee.
Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, cleans the gunshot wound in the stomach of Sgt. Daniel O'Connor, of Tampa, Fla. at the Battalion Aid Station at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar Province on Friday, April 1, 2011. O'Connor, with the 2-327th 101st Airborne Charlie Company, was wounded during an offensive earlier this week. Eberly is a medic with the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Staff Sgt. Eric Pugh, of Winterset, kneels in a field of winter wheat to examine a citrus tree at Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Citrus trees, tomatoes and winter wheat crops are currently growing on the farm.
Rain falls as the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team convoy returns to Forward Operating Base Wright after visiting Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
At left, Spc. Jerald McKinney, of Carroll, and Sgt. Tim Lane, of Iowa City, stand as security near Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Citrus trees, tomatoes and winter wheat crops are currently growing on the farm.
First Lt. Scott Shirk, of Emmetsburg, stands in a field of winter wheat to examine a citrus tree at Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
Major Mary Parmenter, of Perry, at left, hugs Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, at the Department of Women's Affairs at a village near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. As a medic, Eberly participated in a day filled with treating trauma patients and said the experience was starting to settle in and she was having trouble sleeping. "Unfortunately, with residual effects of trauma, sleep is not easy to come by," Eberly said. The women are part of the Female Engagement Team for the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Major Mary Parmenter, of Perry, greets Afghan women participating in a soap production class with Spc. Shannon Drinken, of Minneapolis, at right, at the Department of Women's Affairs in a village near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. The women are part of the Female Engagement Team for the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Spc. Nathaniel Wunsch, of Urbandale, hugs Spc. David Bouaphakeo (cq), of Des Moines, before setting off on a mission to Asadabad, the nearby village, from Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. The two are part of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Airforce Staff Sgt. Bennett Groth, of Moville, at left, and Cpl. Benton Cloke, of Douds, drink coffee outside of the briefing room at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. The two are part of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Spc. Mike Dickey, of Carlisle, smokes a morning cigarette before setting off on a mission to Asadabad, the nearby village, from Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Dickey is part of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Spc. Frank Wireman, of Centerville, at right, hangs out with Sgt. Jessica St. John, of Fort Dodge, at left, and Sgt. Tessa Poppe, of Iowa City, in one of the women's barracks at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Sunday, April 3, 2011. St. John and Poppe are part of the Female Engagement Team.
Sgt. Greg Gemberling, 27, of Sloan, poses for a portrait in the governor's compound at the village of Asadabad near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Sunday, April 3, 2011. Gemberling is part of the 186th MP company attached to the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
The Kunar River Monday, APril 4, 2011. Most of the farmland in Kunar province is irrigated through a canal system. The Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team is based at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar.
An Afghan boy waits to receive food, including flour, sugar, cooking oil and tea, during a humanitarian assistance mission in which Bravo Company, from the 1-134th Calvary Squadron of the Nebraska National Guard, works with Afghan National Police to hand out food on Wednesday, March 2, 2011.
From left, Pfc. Jamie Johnson, of Laurel, Pfc. Jonathan Smith, of Beaumont, Texas, Pfc. William Dittmer, of Hastings (pointing), and Spc. Colton Stepp, of Pierce, relax with cigars at the Dubs Cigar Club at Camp Dubs outside of Kabul on Friday, March 4, 2011.
Sgt. First Class Mike Edmundson, a member of the Charlie Troop of the Nebraska Army National Guard‚Äôs 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, talks to Afghan children alongside a busy street in Kabul after an investigation into an American weapons cache came up empty handed on Sunday, March 6, 2011. Edmundson, who teaches astronomy, physics and chemistry at Millard South High School, asked the children why they were not in school but couldn't get an answer out of them.
At left, Sgt. First Class Mike Edmundson, a member of the Charlie Troop of the Nebraska Army National Guard 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, attends a meeting of the Zone 4 commander and his district chiefs in Kabul on Sunday, March 6, 2011. When Edmundson is not deployed, he teaches astronomy, physics and chemistry at Millard South High School.
First Lt. Justin Von Loh, of Elkhorn, speaks with an Afghan National Police soldier at a police checkpoint in Kabul on Monday, March 7, 2011. Von Loh and his troop mentor the Afghan National Police Ring of Steel, which is the last barrier before several important Kabul destinations, including the U.S. embassy, Kabul police headquarters, Camp Eggers and ISAF headquarters.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- First Lt. Justin Von Loh, of Elkhorn, enjoys tea with several American soldiers, his interpreter whom he calls Van Dam, at left, and a shop owner and his son, at back, at a police checkpoint in Kabul on Monday, March 7, 2011. Von Loh and his troop mentor the Afghan National Police Ring of Steel, which is the last barrier before several important Kabul destinations, including the U.S. embassy, Kabul police headquarters, Camp Eggers and ISAF headquarters.
Sgt. Eric Thompson, of West Des Moines, Iowa, watches as he and members of the HHC Scout Platoon prepare to leave on a mission to combat outpost Rhamen Khyel from Forward Operating Base Gardez on Saturday, March 12, 2011. The platoon, which includes several soldiers from western Iowa, is part of the 1-168th battalion, which is part of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.
A convoy passes an old Afghan cemetery, at right, at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Saturday, March 12, 2011. Many soldiers believe that Gardez receives little indirect fire because of the presence of the cemetery.
Spc. Ryan O'Leary, of Carroll, Iowa, lights up as he prepares for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Saturday, March 12, 2011. O'Leary is part of the Personal Security Detail with the 1-168th battalion, which is part of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.
Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, speaks to soldiers at Combat Outpost Zormat on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Boesen and his security detail, which is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, was participating in a weapons discovery mission near combat outpost Rhamen Khyel.
At left, Lt. Scott Baraibar, of Fort Dodge, and Cpt. Michael Minard, of Brottendorf, Iowa, laugh with Afghan National Army Cpt. Gulsm Habib during a weapons discovery mission near combat outpost Rhamen Khyel on Sunday, March 13, 2011.
A soldier, who asked not to be identified, with the Explosive Ordinance Detail points to the weapons found during a weapons discovery mission near combat outpost Rhamen Khyel on Sunday, March 13, 2011. A member of the Afghan National Army found the weapons.
Pfc. Jake Brown, of Fort Dodge, laughs with Pvt. James Robert Clinton, of Lamars, during lunch chow after their Personal Security Detail, which is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, was participating in a weapons discovery mission near combat outpost Rhamen Khyel on Sunday, March 13, 2011.
Staff Sgt. TJ West, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa poses for a portrait against an MRAP near Forward Operating Base Gardez on Sunday, March 13, 2011. West, with HCC of Iowa's 1-168 brigade, was previously deployed to Iraq.
Staff Sgt. Bradley Jefferson, 29, of Oakland, Iowa, poses for a portrait with an M-24 sniper rifle alongside a road where the vehicle he was traveling in became stuck in the mud on Monday, March 14, 2011 near the city of Gardez, Afghanistan. Jefferson, a sniper with HHC of Iowa's 168th brigade, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 and 2005.
In an effort to pass hours of time spent waiting for vehicles to be pulled out of mud, Sgt. Jeremy Butcher, of Corning, dresses a snowman he created in the likeness of Sgt. First Class Chad Jones, of Okoboji, near the city of Gardez on Monday, March 14, 2011. Butcher, who is attached to the 1-168th battalion Personal Security Detail, was pulling security while several US vehicles were pulled from muddy roads caused by snow melt.
Soldiers work to dislodge a vehicle from the mud near the city of Gardez on Monday, March 14, 2011. The 1-168th battalion's Personal Security Detail pulled security and helped pull several US vehicles from muddy roads caused by snow melt.
Members of the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen. enjoy a campfire and steaks at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
After pulling a late night, Spc. Matthew Sewick, of Carroll, covers his eyes in an effort to get a little sleep as, clockwise from center, Spc. Will Drayfahl, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Staff Sgt. TJ West, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Spc. Andrew Cable, of Council Bluffs, and Pfc. Marc Abbott, of Fairfield, watch before going out on a Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Members of the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen. enjoy a campfire and steaks at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
After pulling a late night, Spc. Matthew Sewick, of Carroll, covers his eyes in an effort to get a little sleep as, clockwise from center, Spc. Will Drayfahl, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Staff Sgt. TJ West, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Spc. Andrew Cable, of Council Bluffs, and Pfc. Marc Abbott, of Fairfield, watch before going out on a Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Members of the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen. enjoy a campfire and steaks at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
From left, Pfc. Marc Abbott, of Fairfield, Pfc. Jake Brown, of Fort Dodge, and Pvt. James Robert Clinton, of Lamars, enjoy a campfire and steaks at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The group is part of the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen. which is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Vehicles pass after a delay in traffic movement near Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. Lt. Col. Steven Boesen, the Task Force Lethal Commander, and his Personal Security Detail were providing security for a suspected IED site. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
From left, Spc. Ryan O'Leary, of Carroll, Pvt. James Robert Clinton, of Lamars, Pfc. Jake Brown, of Fort Dodge, Spc. Matthew Sewick, of Carroll, and Spc. Adam Harrison, of Sioux City, enjoy a campfire and grilled steaks at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The group is part of the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen. which is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, explains the delay in traffic movement to Afghans near Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. Boesen and his Personal Security Detail were providing security for a suspected IED site. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Spc. Matthew Sewick, of Carroll, plays with his digital camera during a campfire and grill out at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The group is part of the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen. which is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Pfc Rachael Austin, of Wickenburg, Ariz., goes up for a shot against Pfc. Latyja Backmon, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, at one of the three basketball courts at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011.
Staff Sgt. Matthew Todd, of Council Bluffs, stands with other members of the Personal Security Detail on top of an MRAP that got two of its wheels stuck in mud on the side of a road outside of Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. Also pictured are, from left, Sgt. First Class Chad Jones, of Okoboji, Spc. Ryan O'Leary, of Carroll, Iowa, and Sgt. Ronald Rushton, of Des Moines. The vehicle was eventually recovered through the use of chains pulled by three other vehicles. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
After pulling a late night, Spc. Matthew Sewick, of Carroll, covers his eyes in an effort to get a little sleep as, clockwise from center, Spc. Will Drayfahl, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Staff Sgt. TJ West, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Spc. Andrew Cable, of Council Bluffs, and Pfc. Marc Abbott, of Fairfield, watch before going out on a Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Spc. Andrew Cable, of Council Bluffs, climbs down from the turret in an MRAP following a mission with the Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team. To the left is a doll named "Pinhead Junior," which belongs to Spc. Ryan O'Leary, of Carroll, Iowa.
NEAR GARDEZ, AFGHANISTAN -- Sgt. First Class Chad Jones, of Okoboji, walks through tire tracks left after pulling out an MRAP that got two of its wheels stuck in mud on the side of a road outside of Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The vehicle was recovered through the use of chains pulled by three other vehicles. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
An M9 belonging to Pfc. Abby Brookbank, of Ida Grove, is labeled "HELLO MY NAME IS ABBY" and rests inside of Brookbank's hat after she went out on a Personal Security Detail for Lt. Col. Steve Boesen, the Task Force Lethal commander, at Forward Operating Base Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Spc. Ryan O'Leary, of Carroll, Iowa, works to secure chains to an MRAP that got two of its wheels stuck in mud on the side of a road outside of Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The vehicle was eventually recovered through the use of chains pulled by three other vehicles. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Spc. Ryan O'Leary, of Carroll, Iowa, works to secure chains to an MRAP that got two of its wheels stuck in mud on the side of a road outside of Gardez on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The vehicle was eventually recovered through the use of chains pulled by three other vehicles. The PSD is part of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Spc. JD Eriksen, 25, of Dunbar, Neb. poses for a portrait at Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. This was Eriksen's first deployment, and he is a part of Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Spc. John Kerschner, of Clearfield, poses for a portrait at Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. Kerschner is a part of Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Pfc. Adam McKercher, of Kiron, poses for a portrait at Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. This is McKercher's first deployment, and he is a part of Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
From left, Spc. John Taft hands the HIIDE system device to Sgt. Sean Peterson, of Sioux City, with contractor Stan Rosas, of Clinton Township, Michigan, at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing checkpoint near Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. Taft and Peterson are part of the Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Spc. John Taft uses the HIIDE system to record data of a man at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing checkpoint near Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. Taft is part of the Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Spc. John Taft, of Cedar Rapids, waits for a baseball to be thrown to him while playing catch with Pfc. Adam McKercher, of Kiron, Iowa, Sgt. Zachary Schwarz, of Denison, and Spc. John Kerschner, of Clearfield, at Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. The soldiers are all part of the Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Pfc. Adam McKercher, of Kiron, Iowa, reaches for a baseball while playing catch with Sgt. Zachary Schwarz, of Denison, Spc. John Kerschner, of Clearfield, and Spc. John Taft, of Cedar Rapids, at Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. The soldiers are all part of the Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Spc. Jacob Haefs, of Souix City, sports a new haircut in his barracks at Combat Outpost Dand Patan on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. Haefs is part of the Bravo Company of the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard.
Photos from The World-Herald's visit to Afghanistan in 2011
With a rainstorm approaching, Spc. Jerald McKinney, of Carroll, walks toward Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Citrus trees, tomatoes and winter wheat crops are currently growing on the farm.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chief Warrant Officer Rick "Chief" McLain, of Stockport, enjoys a morning brew at Coffee Court, which he and other members of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team developed in the barracks, on Friday, April 1, 2011. The soldiers created brew windows in their rooms and compete to make the best cup of coffee.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, cleans the gunshot wound in the stomach of Sgt. Daniel O'Connor, of Tampa, Fla. at the Battalion Aid Station at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar Province on Friday, April 1, 2011. O'Connor, with the 2-327th 101st Airborne Charlie Company, was wounded during an offensive earlier this week. Eberly is a medic with the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Staff Sgt. Eric Pugh, of Winterset, kneels in a field of winter wheat to examine a citrus tree at Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Citrus trees, tomatoes and winter wheat crops are currently growing on the farm.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain falls as the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team convoy returns to Forward Operating Base Wright after visiting Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
At left, Spc. Jerald McKinney, of Carroll, and Sgt. Tim Lane, of Iowa City, stand as security near Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Citrus trees, tomatoes and winter wheat crops are currently growing on the farm.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
First Lt. Scott Shirk, of Emmetsburg, stands in a field of winter wheat to examine a citrus tree at Bar Chage, the demonstration farm that the Iowa National Guard's Agribusiness Development Team has been instrumental in growing, near the village of Asadabad in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Major Mary Parmenter, of Perry, at left, hugs Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, at the Department of Women's Affairs at a village near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. As a medic, Eberly participated in a day filled with treating trauma patients and said the experience was starting to settle in and she was having trouble sleeping. "Unfortunately, with residual effects of trauma, sleep is not easy to come by," Eberly said. The women are part of the Female Engagement Team for the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Major Mary Parmenter, of Perry, greets Afghan women participating in a soap production class with Spc. Shannon Drinken, of Minneapolis, at right, at the Department of Women's Affairs in a village near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. The women are part of the Female Engagement Team for the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spc. Nathaniel Wunsch, of Urbandale, hugs Spc. David Bouaphakeo (cq), of Des Moines, before setting off on a mission to Asadabad, the nearby village, from Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. The two are part of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Airforce Staff Sgt. Bennett Groth, of Moville, at left, and Cpl. Benton Cloke, of Douds, drink coffee outside of the briefing room at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. The two are part of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spc. Mike Dickey, of Carlisle, smokes a morning cigarette before setting off on a mission to Asadabad, the nearby village, from Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. Dickey is part of the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spc. Frank Wireman, of Centerville, at right, hangs out with Sgt. Jessica St. John, of Fort Dodge, at left, and Sgt. Tessa Poppe, of Iowa City, in one of the women's barracks at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Sunday, April 3, 2011. St. John and Poppe are part of the Female Engagement Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sgt. Greg Gemberling, 27, of Sloan, poses for a portrait in the governor's compound at the village of Asadabad near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Sunday, April 3, 2011. Gemberling is part of the 186th MP company attached to the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kunar River Monday, APril 4, 2011. Most of the farmland in Kunar province is irrigated through a canal system. The Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team is based at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Afghan boy waits to receive food, including flour, sugar, cooking oil and tea, during a humanitarian assistance mission in which Bravo Company, from the 1-134th Calvary Squadron of the Nebraska National Guard, works with Afghan National Police to hand out food on Wednesday, March 2, 2011.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Pfc. Jamie Johnson, of Laurel, Pfc. Jonathan Smith, of Beaumont, Texas, Pfc. William Dittmer, of Hastings (pointing), and Spc. Colton Stepp, of Pierce, relax with cigars at the Dubs Cigar Club at Camp Dubs outside of Kabul on Friday, March 4, 2011.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
With the famous Tajbeg Palace, or Queen's Palace, as a backdrop, a man walks into the dining facility at dawn at Camp Dubs outside of Kabul on Saturday, March 5, 2011.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
At center in grey, Staff Sgt. Josh Meyers, of Lincoln, Sgt. First Class Jacob Robinson, of Omaha, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Filips play video games at Camp Phoenix on Sunday, March 6, 2011.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sgt. First Class Mike Edmundson, a member of the Charlie Troop of the Nebraska Army National Guard‚Äôs 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, talks to Afghan children alongside a busy street in Kabul after an investigation into an American weapons cache came up empty handed on Sunday, March 6, 2011. Edmundson, who teaches astronomy, physics and chemistry at Millard South High School, asked the children why they were not in school but couldn't get an answer out of them.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
At left, Sgt. First Class Mike Edmundson, a member of the Charlie Troop of the Nebraska Army National Guard 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, attends a meeting of the Zone 4 commander and his district chiefs in Kabul on Sunday, March 6, 2011. When Edmundson is not deployed, he teaches astronomy, physics and chemistry at Millard South High School.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
First Lt. Justin Von Loh, of Elkhorn, speaks with an Afghan National Police soldier at a police checkpoint in Kabul on Monday, March 7, 2011. Von Loh and his troop mentor the Afghan National Police Ring of Steel, which is the last barrier before several important Kabul destinations, including the U.S. embassy, Kabul police headquarters, Camp Eggers and ISAF headquarters.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
An interpreter who has been dubbed "Van Dam" wears a Nebraska pike, at bottom right, given to him by First Lt. Justin Von Loh, of Elkhorn, at a police checkpoint in Kabul on Monday, March 7, 2011.