Gen. John Hyten left U.S. Strategic Command’s soon-to-be former headquarters building to a shower of applause Friday as hundreds of workers “clapped-out” the outgoing StratCom commander and his wife, Laura, on his last official day of work.
On Monday, the Air Force general hands over leadership of the Offutt-based command to Adm. Charles Richard, the Navy submarine officer who once served as his deputy.
The change-of-command ceremony will take place in the atrium of StratCom’s new $1.3 billion command-and-control facility, minutes after the building is officially dedicated and named for Gen. Curtis LeMay, who brought the Strategic Air Command to Offutt Air Force Base in 1948 and went on to lead SAC’s nuclear mission for the next nine years.
LeMay’s name is moving with StratCom from the current headquarters building, which opened in 1957.
So far, about 1,900 of StratCom’s 3,200 headquarters employees have moved into the 914,000-square-foot headquarters, which Hyten described as a “weapons system, not a building” in an interview with The World-Herald last week.
“If everything goes according to schedule, we could all be in by Christmas,” Hyten said.
The workers that remain are primarily weapons operators, and those in charge of nuclear command and control. He said the very last piece to move will be the Global Operations Center, the famous, and secretive, underground command post that monitors worldwide threats around the clock.
“The operational equipment is the last to move over,” Hyten said. “I have a rule, and I’m sure Admiral Richard will, too, that we don’t move over until we’re 100%. Not 99, but 100.”
But testing of the systems in the new operations center is scheduled to begin this week.
“We’ll actually start doing full up exercises with all that equipment,” Hyten said. “We’ll run real data, and real capabilities through it, we’ll check and make sure it’s running.”
The “we,” however, does not include Hyten himself, who is moving on to a new appointment as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the No. 2 position in the uniformed military hierarchy. His new boss, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, is scheduled to attend Monday’s ceremonies.
Hyten’s three-year tenure has been marked by “out with the old, in with the new.”
A few jobs left Offutt as a result. But others were gained when StratCom took over and began to unify the nation’s antiquated nuclear command, control and communications structure, which the military calls NC3.
NC3 involves oversight of the daily readiness and security of the command and control system, though not the highly classified launch orders that would be used in a crisis.
Until 2018, NC3 was spread out over several military commands and managed by a committee at the Pentagon. The NC3 system was rocked by a series of scandals from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s, which prompted the change.
Hyten said StratCom is seeking funds to modernize the command-and-control system, though the pace of improvements is threatened by budget gridlock in Washington.
“In the last 13 months, we’ve grabbed hold of that enterprise, and we understand that enterprise a lot better than we did,” he said. “We’re further along at this point than I thought we’d be.”
Hyten’s biggest push has been to keep funding on track for a massive modernization of U.S. nuclear weapons and the systems that deliver them. Currently the nation’s nuclear defense relies on missiles, gravity bombs and warheads carried by submarines and bombers — almost all of which are 30 to 50 years old.
In a 2017 report, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost of modernizing the U.S. arsenal at $1.2 trillion over the next 30 years.
Even with some pushback from House Democrats this year, Hyten said he is satisfied with progress on nuclear modernization during the past three years.
But he warned that there is a long way to go.
“We got a late start. We should have started this modernization program as much as a decade ago,” Hyten said. “That puts a lot of pressure on the system, and a lot of risk. We’re trying to figure out what we can do to relieve that risk.”
Although the costs are high, Hyten believes they are a bargain considering how heavily the U.S. relies on its nuclear weapons to defend itself and its allies.
“Even in the height of modernization, we’re still only about 6.5% of the defense budget. For the capability that secures our nation more than any other, I think that’s a pretty fair price to pay.”
If the U.S. hopes to reduce the cost of nuclear modernization, Hyten said, it’s time for new arms control talks. The 2010 New START treaty limits the U.S. and Russia to 1,550 deployed warheads apiece.
“Arms control helps improve our strategic stability, especially nuclear arms control. So I support that,” Hyten said.
He said the two sides could safely reduce their arsenals, if they did so in tandem. And he noted that Russia is building new types of weapons that aren’t covered by New START, such as cruise missiles and torpedoes that are nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed.
He said the U.S. was wise to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was negotiated in 1987. Russia stopped complying in 2014, he said, while the U.S. formally withdrew earlier this year.
“You really can’t have a treaty when only one party is abiding by the treaty,” Hyten said.
While Hyten’s StratCom legacy will be his push for nuclear modernization, his career came close to ending in scandal. In July — after his nomination to the Joint Chiefs slot — an Army colonel who had been relieved of her position on the StratCom staff for toxic leadership accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017.
“The process was unbelievably detailed, unbelievably aggressive (and) thorough … and got to, I believe, where the truth was,” Hyten said.
He acknowledged that sexual harassment remains a major problem in the military.
“The numbers show we are not getting markedly better, and we should,” Hyten said. “Everybody that comes in the military deserves to work in a place that treats them with dignity and respect at all times. Any time that doesn’t, we have to do better.”
1 of 27
Offutt Air Force Base is named for Lt. Jarvis Offutt — the first airman from Omaha killed in World War I.
1891: The area now known as Offutt Air Force Base was first commissioned as Fort Crook, an Army post to house cavalry soldiers and their horses. This photo, circa 1905, shows mounted officers and infantry troops assembling on the parade ground. The officers' quarters in the background still stand today, but the closing of Offutt's stables in 2010 ended the base's equine tradition.
1946: The World's Fair of Aviation was held at Offutt Air Force Base, including a race between a 1912 airplane and 1912 automobile. The 1912 airplane easily won, but provided sharp contrast to the sleek, modern "600-mile-per-hour aircraft" on display at the fair.
1952: Painter Frank Anania places the final bolt in the SAC emblem, newly placed on the command building at Strategic Air Command headquarters. After the command was created in 1946, SAC headquarters were moved from Andrews Field, Maryland, to Offutt Air Force Base. SAC's high-flying reconnaissance planes and bombers would go on to play a global role from the onset of the Cold War through the last bomb of the Persian Gulf War.
1957: Even since the late 1950s, Strategic Air Command has been holding open house events at Offutt Air Force Base to display and demonstrate aircraft for civilian visitors. Each year, the open house and air show at Offutt features aerial acts or reenactments, static displays, and booths showcasing military history and capabilities.
1959: The first SAC museum consisted of a section of abandoned runway near the north edge of Offutt Air Force Base outside of Bellevue. However, the outdoor display left the aircraft vulnerable to the elements.
1961: A Royal Air Force bomber crashes at Offutt Air Force Base. Beginning in the late 1950s, the RAF maintained small detachment and service facility for Vulcan bomber planes at Offutt, often participating in defense exercises and demonstrations at the base until their retirement and deactivation in 1982. This plane crashed at take-off at the northwest end of the main runway and then slid across Highway 73-75. All seven passengers survived.
1967: An early photograph of the Ehrling Bergquist military medical clinic in Bellevue. The clinic has served Offutt Air Force Base since 1966 and was remodeled in 2013, including a grand staircase, larger physical therapy and mental health areas, and a more private mammography waiting area.
1989: A conference room in the SAC underground command post at Offutt Air Force Base. Strategic Air Command would be formally disestablished in 1992, but Offutt would remain the headquarters for the new United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).
1992: The Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel holds a Sunday morning service as a reminder of those who have given their service and those who have died during the Command's 46-year history. Founded in in 1946, the command was dissolved in a ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base.
1997: OPPD worker Craig Azure of Ashland holds a power line up across Platteview Road near Highway 50 so that an Albatross airplane can fit under it. After SAC was dissolved, the museum moved into a new indoor facility in 1998. Airplanes were moved from their old location at Offutt Air Force Base to their new and current home near Mahoney State Park off I-80.
2003: More than 300 anti-nuclear protesters gather outside Kinney Gate at Offutt Air Force Base. The rally was part of a weekend of protest against nuclear weapons, and was organized in response to an extensive nuclear arsenal review being held at the base.
2012: Dignitaries clap along to an armed forces medley as ground is broken for the new U. S. Strategic Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. From left: Neb. Rep. Adrian Smith, Rep. Lee Terry, Neb. Governor Dave Heineman, General C. Robert Kehler, Commander USStratcom, Sen. Ben Nelson, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, and Mayor of Bellevue, Rita Sanders.
2012: Chris Shotton created this thank you message to the airmen and troops flying in and out of Offutt Air Force Base. Employees of area Walmart stores have been writing giant messages in fields near Highway 370 for years.
2014: The new MERLIN SS200m Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar System, with the control tower in the background, photographed at Offutt Air Force Base. The system was moved here from Afghanistan in order to help detect large flocks and prevent damages to aircraft from bids, which cost the Air Force millions of dollars each year.
2015: An aerial photo from late February of the construction site for StratCom's new $1.2 billion headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. Despite numerous delays and setbacks, the building would be completed in 2018, six years after construction began. StratCom would then spend the next year outfitting the structure with more than $600 million worth of high-tech communications and security gear.
2016: President Barack Obama arrives in Omaha after landing at Offutt Air Force Base. While in Omaha, Obama met with the family of Kerrie Orozco, visited a local teacher, and addressed a crowd of about 8,000 at Baxter Arena.
2019: This year, U.S. Strategic Command unveiled a new Command and Control Facility located at Offutt Air Force Base. The "battle deck," shown here, features computer workstations, soundproofing, and the ability to connect instantly to the White House and Pentagon.
2019: Luke Thomas and Air Force Tech Sgt. Vanessa Vidaurre at a flooded portion of Offutt Air Force Base. In March, historic flooding included breaches of two levees protecting the base from the Missouri River.
A historical overview of Offutt Air Force Base, longtime headquarters of the Strategic Air Command during the Cold War and current headquarters of what's now known as the Strategic Command.
