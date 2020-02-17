Editor's Note:The following story first appeared in the World-Herald in December 2016.
Before he became a war hero, married his wife, had kids, traveled the world, learned to deep-sea dive, had grandkids, retired to Arizona, had great-grandkids, moved to Colorado, wrote a book and at age 94 returned for the final time to Pearl Harbor, Donald Stratton was done. Doomed. He was a 19-year-old Nebraska farm boy whose life was over, unless someone threw him a rope.
It was Dec. 7, 1941. The Japanese had just bombed the USS Arizona, where Stratton served as a Navy seaman first class. Explosions lifted the battleship out of the water and crumpled it like an aluminum can. The fire raged beyond all comprehension, with flames shooting two football fields up into the sky. Most of the 1,512 sailors and Marines on board were already dead or dying. Stratton was still alive, somehow, but badly burned, with no escape route. He was trapped in a tower with five other men. The fire surrounded them. They waved frantically, screamed for help.
That’s when the rope appeared. It was a rope tossed from a nearby ship by a man Don Stratton had never met. It was a rope thrown by a man named Joe George, who was disobeying a commanding officer’s direct order in order to save Don Stratton’s life.
“One thing you don’t know about Joe is that he was a very large man, a boxer,” Nikki Stratton, Don Stratton’s granddaughter, told me this week. “He was actually in the brig the night before, because he got into a bar fight. He was supposed to be in the brig for two more days. They let him out early.
“If they hadn’t let him out early, my grandfather wouldn’t be alive.”
It’s impossible for the Stratton family not to think about the rope as they convene today in Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, the anniversary of the day when Don Stratton almost died, the anniversary of the day when he began a remarkable second act.
Fourteen members of the Stratton family made the trip to Hawaii this year, four generations in all — the oldest Don, and the youngest his great-grandson Boden Caldwell, age 10 months. Velma, Don’s wife of 66 years, is also there.
They came to celebrate the release of Don’s memoir, “All the Gallant Men,” and unveil a new painting of the USS Arizona. They came to gather with the patriarch of the family, one of the last five survivors of the USS Arizona, on what the family expects is Don’s final trip to Pearl Harbor. And they came to celebrate his life, a remarkable life that almost ended before it truly began.
Stratton, a native of Red Cloud, Nebraska (like yours truly), did the following things after he grabbed that rope, attached a heavier rope to it, and climbed off the burning USS Arizona, over (and through) the burning water and onto the nearby ship, the Vestal.
He spent nearly 10 months in the hospital, recovering from burns that ran from his ankles to the top of his head and nearly dying after he lost 80 pounds. He demanded to rejoin the Navy, was turned down, demanded to join again, was told he could only if he went through boot camp a second time ... and so he did. He turned down a chance to stay on safe ground as a drill instructor. He demanded to get back on a ship in the fight. He spent 1945 aboard the USS Stack participating in five invasions before World War II ended.
He went back to Red Cloud, drove a beer truck. He married Velma, had four children, grieved when two died in infancy.
The family moved west, and he became an able-bodied seaman on oil rigs, a job that took him to nearly every continent and allowed him to take massive deep-sea dives. He retired and started to get more into the USS Arizona reunions, which year by year grew smaller and smaller. Only 335 men on the USS Arizona survived Dec. 7, 1941. Now, 75 years later, there are only five left, and Don is a de facto spokesman: He has done interviews with CBS, PBS, USA Today and many other newspapers and TV stations just in the past month.
None of this happens, not a single thing, without that rope. Without this stranger named Joe George.
The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, as the fires raged, Joe stood on the deck of the Vestal, a smaller ship tied to the Arizona. A senior officer worried, quite understandably, that the Vestal would catch fire, too.
He made a direct order to Joe: Cut the Vestal loose from the burning battleship.
“He wouldn’t do it,” says Nikki Stratton. “He told the officer, ‘You can court-martial me but I’m not cutting that line.’ ”
Instead he threw a weighted rope to the USS Arizona, toward the half-dozen men trapped on a tower, screaming and pleading for help. By the time a badly burned Don Stratton climbed across to safety, Joe George had disappeared into the crowd.
The Stratton family wants to see Joe George re-emerge from that crowd. Family members have repeatedly tried to get the US Navy to give him a posthumous honor or recognition — Joe died in 1996. The Navy has thus far resisted, Nikki Stratton says, in part because Joe disobeyed a direct order. The Stratton family will keep working, she says, and they will keep doing what they do every Dec. 7. On that day, they call Joe George’s relatives.
“We tell them, ‘We haven’t forgotten you,’ ” Nikki Stratton says. “We tell them, ‘We will never forget what he did.’ ”
At some point today, Don Stratton and his family will meet Joe Ann Taylor, Joe George’s daughter, in person at Pearl Harbor. I didn’t get to talk to Don Stratton about that potential meeting this week. At 94, doing more than his fair share of interviews, he tires easily. But I have a good idea what he thinks about Joe George.
“He should have the Navy Cross,” Don Stratton told USA Today. “He saved six people’s lives. Joe saved six lives and he didn’t get crap.”
The man with the rope gave Don 75 years, and Don has taken those 75 years and spun that rope into gold. Knowing what I know about Donald Stratton, there’s a good chance that when he meets Joe Ann Taylor today, he will look her in the eyes, clasp her hands in his, and tell the daughter of Joe George one simple and powerful thing.
