Nebraska native Donald G. Stratton spent a quarter-century trying to forget Pearl Harbor, the cataclysmic explosion aboard the battleship USS Arizona that took the lives of 1,177 of his shipmates, and nearly killed him.
Then he spent the next 53 years working to make sure that the rest of us did not forget.
Stratton, who grew up in Red Cloud, was one of a dwindling number of survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii. Almost 2,500 Americans died as a result of the Pearl Harbor attack, which prompted America’s entry into World War II.
He attended many Pearl Harbor commemorations over the years. At age 94, he published a memoir called “All the Gallant Men.”
Stratton died in his sleep Saturday at his home in Colorado Springs, surrounded by his family.
The 97-year-old veteran had been in poor health since contracting pneumonia in October.
He was among 335 USS Arizona sailors who survived the explosion. With Stratton’s death, only two — Lou Conter and Ken Potts, both 98 — are still living.
“He was a very humble, very quiet hero,” said his son, Randy Stratton. “He didn’t want or seek the attention he received.”
Stratton was born in 1922 near the south-central Nebraska village of Inavale and went to school in nearby Red Cloud. His family had been forced from their farm by the Great Depression. He joined the Navy for a paycheck, and for the opportunity to see the world beyond his home state.
He was assigned to the USS Arizona, a World War I-vintage battleship, near the end of a major overhaul. It reached its new home port of Pearl Harbor in the spring of 1941.
Seaman 1st Class Stratton worked as a sight setter for the portside anti-aircraft guns, in a small cubelike structure attached to the foremast.
After breakfast on the morning of Dec. 7, a Sunday, Stratton gathered up some extra oranges in his crackerjack cap to take to a friend who was in the sick bay. Shortly before 8 a.m., he stepped out on the forecastle deck and saw some sailors pointing toward nearby Ford Island.
Stratton heard bomb blasts ashore and watched a water tower topple. He rushed to his battle station as Japanese aircraft strafed, torpedoed and dive-bombed the ship.
He and the other sailors tried to shoot at the attackers. But the fighters were too low and too close to hit, and the bombers were too high. The shells exploded helplessly short of their targets.
Early in the attack, about 8:10 a.m., a 1,757-pound bomb penetrated the deck near the No. 2 gun turret and exploded in the forward magazine below decks.
“A million pounds of bombs blew up right below us,” Stratton told The World-Herald. “It engulfed us in a ball of flame. We were burned up pretty bad.”
The massive explosion rained debris and human carnage over the harbor. The flames and smoke rose 500 feet. The resulting fire burned for days.
Stratton and five other sailors were trapped in their perch, surrounded by flames. They waved and screamed for help. An insubordinate sailor aboard the USS Vestal, a smaller ship moored adjacent to the Arizona, saved their lives.
The sailor, Joe George, threw a rope over to Stratton and the trapped crewmen, disobeying a direct order from a senior officer to cut the Vestal loose from the Arizona.
One at a time, the Arizona sailors made their way hand over hand to the Vestal — a 70-foot journey, 45 feet above a sea of fire and oily water. They rode in the back of a truck to a hospital ashore.
The flames burned Stratton from his ankles to the top of his head. He spent nine months recovering at a hospital near San Francisco. He was medically discharged in September 1942, his left side still partially disabled and part of his ear burned off.
He returned to Red Cloud but grew impatient with life in small-town Nebraska.
“All my buddies, all the people I’d graduated from high school with, they’d all gone into the service,” Stratton said.
So in early 1944, he reenlisted. He turned down a stateside recruiting job to go back to sea. He landed a billet on the destroyer USS Stack and took part in the invasions of New Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa. After Japan surrendered, he left the Navy for good.
Stratton worked for his father, then drove a beer truck in Hastings. He married a Red Cloud woman, Velma Lockhart, in 1950. They had four children. The two boys grew up; the two girls died in infancy.
In 1959, Stratton took a job in California as an able-bodied seaman on oil rigs. That work took him around the world, until he retired in 1986. Years later, he and Velma moved to Colorado Springs, near their son, Randy.
Stratton attended his first Pearl Harbor reunion in 1966, for a 25th anniversary ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial.
“That was the first time I saw him cry,” Randy Stratton said in 2014. “When I was young, he’d hardly talk about it at all.”
Stratton was active in the Arizona Reunion Association. During his retirement, he gave numerous interviews and spoke frequently at schools. He even gained a measure of fame as one of the few survivors. It amused him that a souvenir shop at Pearl Harbor used to carry a Donald Stratton action figure.
In 2014, he and three other Arizona survivors drank a bottle of sparkling wine given to them by President Gerald Ford in 1975, at their last formal reunion.
“It was supposed to be for the last survivor,” Stratton said at the time. “But we decided, ‘Why let one guy drink it alone?’ ”
He was at Pearl Harbor for the 75th anniversary of the attack, too, the same year he published his memoir.
Stratton dedicated that book to Joe George, the man who saved the life of the six Arizona sailors. He died in 1996 without ever receiving a medal. Stratton and his family lobbied for a posthumous Navy Cross, the second-highest award for valor.
Finally, on Dec. 7, 2017, George’s daughter, Joe Ann Taylor, was presented with the Bronze Star, with a valor device, for his actions 76 years earlier. Stratton became friends with Joe Ann, and never missed a chance to tell her “thank you.”
Earlier this month, on his Facebook page, Stratton promoted a new documentary film about George called “Lifeline: Pearl Harbor’s Unknown Hero.” It is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Stratton is survived by Velma, his wife of 69 years, son Randy, and 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Robert, who was a Vietnam War veteran, and daughters Gypsy and Roxanne.
Funeral arrangements haven’t yet been made. Stratton told The World-Herald in 2014 that he planned to be buried back home in Red Cloud, beside his two daughters.
Stratton’s Facebook page contains a note from his family, urging people to keep alive the memory of the fallen from Dec. 7, 1941.
“One of Donald’s final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona,” the post said. “Share their story and never forget those who gave all for our great country.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
