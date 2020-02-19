The raising of the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the battle of Iwo Jima inspired the Marines who witnessed it 75 years ago.

Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the moment cheered war-weary Americans and inspired millions to open their wallets during war-bond rallies across the country in the spring of 1945.

And to this day, the photo inspires controversy because of mistakes made by the Marine Corps in its rush to identify the anonymous flag-raisers, three of whom later died in battle. Three times — including twice in the past four years — historians have had to revise the identities of the Marines in the photos.

Two Omahans who played a major role in fixing one of those mistakes, amateur historian Eric Krelle and former World-Herald columnist Matthew Hansen, will give a talk Sunday at the Durham Museum on their research into the true identities of the flag-raisers.

Krelle worked with a Stephen Foley, an Irish historian he met online, studying numerous photos from Mount Suribachi and realized that one of the identified flag-raisers, Navy Corpsman John Bradley, had been misidentified. They believed he was actually a Marine named Harold Schultz.

Hansen, a former military reporter, learned of their work and wrote several columns between 2014 and 2016 describing their research. He also tracked down Harold Schultz and discovered that he had died in California in 1995.

The Marines acknowledged the mistake in 2016. And in 2019, they revised the identity of another of the flag-raisers in the photo, substituting the name of Harold Keller for Rene Gagnon.

The discussion by Hansen and Krelle, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be followed at 2:30 by a screening of a Smithsonian Channel documentary, "The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima." This film reveals evidence that led to the identification of Schultz, and includes interviews with Krelle and Hansen.  

Reservations are required and regular museum admission applies, but members are admitted for free. Spots may be reserved online, at DurhamMuseum.org

Call 402-444-5071 for more information, or email reservations@DurhamMuseum.org.

* * * 

Here's our previous coverage of the mistakes in identifying the flag-raisers:  

