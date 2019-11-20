A Russian air force Tu-214 flies towards Offutt Air Force Base as part of the Open Skies Treaty on April 26. Members of the House of Representatives this week held public hearings and introduced legislation to counter a possible move by the Trump administration to pull out of the treaty.
Legislation was introduced and public hearings held this week in the U.S. House of Representatives to counter an apparent move by the Trump administration to pull out of the 1992 Open Skies Treaty. The aircraft and flight crews that fly the missions are based at Offutt Air Force Base. One of the two 55th Wing OC-135B Open Skies aircraft taxis on the Offutt runway, near the former Martin Bomber Plant.
The House of Representatives is pushing back this week against the Trump administration’s under-the-radar efforts to pull the United States out of the Open Skies Treaty.
The withdrawal would permanently ground two Offutt-based jets associated with the pact.
Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, whose districts include the greater Omaha area and Offutt Air Force Base, are co-sponsoring a bill proposed by a California Democrat that would require the White House to give Congress 180 days’ notice before suspending, terminating or withdrawing from the treaty.
And on Tuesday, a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee held public hearings on the treaty. That hearing included defenses of the treaty from both sides of the aisle, but also concern over the condition of the two OC-135Bs that are flown over Russia and other countries by 55th Wing crews based at Offutt. The two planes are nearly 60 years old and have some of the worst maintenance records in the Air Force.
“It’s a little frightening when you consider we’re flying some hoopties in 2019, in the United States of America,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo. “Maybe we need to bury these two planes.”
The Open Skies Treaty allows the member nations — including Canada and most European countries — the right to conduct supervised aerial photography flights over one another’s territory, using expensive cameras, known as sensors, whose capabilities are strictly regulated by the treaty.
The treaty is based on an idea first proposed by President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s, rejected by the Soviets, and resurrected by President George H.W. Bush after the Iron Curtain fell. Terms were approved in 1992, and flights began in 2002. Since then, more than 1,500 overflights have occurred.
The Trump administration has not publicly stated its plan to pull out of the treaty. But sources with knowledge of the internal deliberations last month told several news outlets — including The World-Herald — that President Trump had signed a memo directing the U.S. to give notice of its intent to withdraw from the treaty Oct. 26.
The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-NY, wrote a sharply worded letter in response to National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. The administration apparently has not given the notice.
Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., introduced the “Open Skies Treaty Stability Act” Monday with support from Bacon and Fortenberry and two other members of Congress.
The bill would require the secretaries of defense and state to certify that Russia is in “material breach of its obligations” under the treaty; that leaving would be in the United States’ best interest; that the 33 other nations in the treaty were consulted; and that a “comprehensive strategy” be developed to offset the bad effects of treaty withdrawal.
“I think we needed to let the White House know, ‘Hey, we’re going to stand up and defend this,’ ” Bacon said in an interview Wednesday.
Opponents — including Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton — have argued that Russians are violating the treaty because restrictions they have placed in flights over the enclave of Kaliningrad, and in Russian-occupied parts of the Republic of Georgia. They have said they believe Russia benefits more from the overflights because of the United States’ superior spy satellites.
Some of these arguments were explored in Tuesday’s hearing before the House Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy and the Environment.
“In order for (treaties) to work, we all need to play by the same rules, and Russia is not,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill, ranking Republican on the subcommittee.
Open Skies advocates say the treaty, which is administered by Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has mechanisms for resolving disputes like the ones over Kaliningrad and the breakaway regions of Georgia. They say the treaty is of great benefit to U.S. allies who don’t have access to sensitive imagery from spy satellites.
Cleaver said withdrawal from the treaty would be “a tragic mistake, a serious mistake, a terrible mistake.”
“The Open Skies Treaty is a cornerstone of European security and stability. Crucially, it allows even small countries to get information on military activities around them,” Cleaver said. “The violations should be dealt with by diplomatic means, not used as a case for hasty withdrawal.”
Jon Wolfstahl, director of the Nuclear Crisis Group, testified that treaty flights have provided critical information about Russian military activities in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, and after Russia seized Ukrainian navy ships last year. He said these abilities could become more important if tensions between the U.S. and Russia get worse.
If Russian ground troops start massing, Wolfstahl said, “You could very quickly, in a matter of hours, get an Open Skies flight over it.”
“Even if the margin of benefit on Open Skies is smaller than it was 10 years ago,” he added, “having that tool in our kit is extremely valuable in the event of something going south.”
Russia has recently replaced its Open Skies jets with newer aircraft and replaced its old wet-film cameras with new digital ones. The United States has lagged in both areas, and there was agreement on the committee that the U.S. needs to invest more.
“You basically fly a (1960s-vintage) 707 for these flights, and there’s only so many decades of use you can get out of them,” said Damian Leader, a New York University professor who formerly was the U.S. chief arms control delegate to OSCE.
“The aircraft we fly are routinely in the shop, and they are older than I am,” Wolfstahl said. “We spend a lot of money on our defense and intelligence capabilities, but this generally gets underappreciated and underinvested.”
Bacon, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said Congress appropriated $54 million last year for one new Open Skies plane. Funding for a second is part of the 2020 Defense appropriations bill, a final version of which still hasn’t cleared both houses.
During his Air Force career, Bacon commanded the 55th Wing, including the Open Skies jets. He said the crews gained valuable intelligence by visiting Russian air bases and working with Russian air crews.
“If you want to pull out of the treaty, I want to hear the rationale,” Bacon said. “If I was a decision-maker, I think we need it. They have not made the case (for withdrawing) at all.”
1 of 27
Offutt Air Force Base is named for Lt. Jarvis Offutt — the first airman from Omaha killed in World War I.
1891: The area now known as Offutt Air Force Base was first commissioned as Fort Crook, an Army post to house cavalry soldiers and their horses. This photo, circa 1905, shows mounted officers and infantry troops assembling on the parade ground. The officers' quarters in the background still stand today, but the closing of Offutt's stables in 2010 ended the base's equine tradition.
1946: The World's Fair of Aviation was held at Offutt Air Force Base, including a race between a 1912 airplane and 1912 automobile. The 1912 airplane easily won, but provided sharp contrast to the sleek, modern "600-mile-per-hour aircraft" on display at the fair.
1952: Painter Frank Anania places the final bolt in the SAC emblem, newly placed on the command building at Strategic Air Command headquarters. After the command was created in 1946, SAC headquarters were moved from Andrews Field, Maryland, to Offutt Air Force Base. SAC's high-flying reconnaissance planes and bombers would go on to play a global role from the onset of the Cold War through the last bomb of the Persian Gulf War.
1957: Even since the late 1950s, Strategic Air Command has been holding open house events at Offutt Air Force Base to display and demonstrate aircraft for civilian visitors. Each year, the open house and air show at Offutt features aerial acts or reenactments, static displays, and booths showcasing military history and capabilities.
1959: The first SAC museum consisted of a section of abandoned runway near the north edge of Offutt Air Force Base outside of Bellevue. However, the outdoor display left the aircraft vulnerable to the elements.
1961: A Royal Air Force bomber crashes at Offutt Air Force Base. Beginning in the late 1950s, the RAF maintained small detachment and service facility for Vulcan bomber planes at Offutt, often participating in defense exercises and demonstrations at the base until their retirement and deactivation in 1982. This plane crashed at take-off at the northwest end of the main runway and then slid across Highway 73-75. All seven passengers survived.
1967: An early photograph of the Ehrling Bergquist military medical clinic in Bellevue. The clinic has served Offutt Air Force Base since 1966 and was remodeled in 2013, including a grand staircase, larger physical therapy and mental health areas, and a more private mammography waiting area.
1989: A conference room in the SAC underground command post at Offutt Air Force Base. Strategic Air Command would be formally disestablished in 1992, but Offutt would remain the headquarters for the new United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).
1992: The Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel holds a Sunday morning service as a reminder of those who have given their service and those who have died during the Command's 46-year history. Founded in in 1946, the command was dissolved in a ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base.
1997: OPPD worker Craig Azure of Ashland holds a power line up across Platteview Road near Highway 50 so that an Albatross airplane can fit under it. After SAC was dissolved, the museum moved into a new indoor facility in 1998. Airplanes were moved from their old location at Offutt Air Force Base to their new and current home near Mahoney State Park off I-80.
2003: More than 300 anti-nuclear protesters gather outside Kinney Gate at Offutt Air Force Base. The rally was part of a weekend of protest against nuclear weapons, and was organized in response to an extensive nuclear arsenal review being held at the base.
2012: Dignitaries clap along to an armed forces medley as ground is broken for the new U. S. Strategic Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. From left: Neb. Rep. Adrian Smith, Rep. Lee Terry, Neb. Governor Dave Heineman, General C. Robert Kehler, Commander USStratcom, Sen. Ben Nelson, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, and Mayor of Bellevue, Rita Sanders.
2012: Chris Shotton created this thank you message to the airmen and troops flying in and out of Offutt Air Force Base. Employees of area Walmart stores have been writing giant messages in fields near Highway 370 for years.
2014: The new MERLIN SS200m Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar System, with the control tower in the background, photographed at Offutt Air Force Base. The system was moved here from Afghanistan in order to help detect large flocks and prevent damages to aircraft from bids, which cost the Air Force millions of dollars each year.
2015: An aerial photo from late February of the construction site for StratCom's new $1.2 billion headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. Despite numerous delays and setbacks, the building would be completed in 2018, six years after construction began. StratCom would then spend the next year outfitting the structure with more than $600 million worth of high-tech communications and security gear.
2016: President Barack Obama arrives in Omaha after landing at Offutt Air Force Base. While in Omaha, Obama met with the family of Kerrie Orozco, visited a local teacher, and addressed a crowd of about 8,000 at Baxter Arena.
2019: This year, U.S. Strategic Command unveiled a new Command and Control Facility located at Offutt Air Force Base. The "battle deck," shown here, features computer workstations, soundproofing, and the ability to connect instantly to the White House and Pentagon.
2019: Luke Thomas and Air Force Tech Sgt. Vanessa Vidaurre at a flooded portion of Offutt Air Force Base. In March, historic flooding included breaches of two levees protecting the base from the Missouri River.
A historical overview of Offutt Air Force Base, longtime headquarters of the Strategic Air Command during the Cold War and current headquarters of what's now known as the Strategic Command.
