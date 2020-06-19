The Nebraska National Guard’s Pvt. Jake Douglas with the 267th Support Maintenance Company, right, and Airman 1st Class Adam Fulbright with the 155th Air Refueling Wing help to unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland on May 2.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Nebraska's National Guard are helping Food Bank for the Heartland volunteers with taking donations out of donors' vehicles.
With COVID-19 cases declining across the state, the Nebraska National Guard is handing off two critical missions it has carried out since the early days of the pandemic.
This weekend, the last of 69 Guard members who worked to pack groceries for food banks in Omaha and Lincoln finished up their call-ups and are returning to civilian life.
“We are coming off that mission this week,” Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state’s adjutant general, said in a video released late Friday on social media.
Gov. Pete Ricketts called up the Guard on April 21 to help Omaha’s Food Bank for the Heartland and the Food Bank of Lincoln cope with the massive influx of Nebraskans who needed food assistance after suddenly losing their jobs because of the pandemic.
In Lincoln, Guard members packed more than 102,000 bags of fresh produce and nonperishable items, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska Guard spokesman. They also made 155 deliveries to food distribution sites.
In Omaha, soldiers packed more than 306,000 pounds of food.
“The National Guard stepped in to kind of fill a gap,” Ingalsbe said.
He said a private company, Crete Carrier, will now take over the work.
On Tuesday, Ingalsbe said, the Guard will also hand off the job of delivering medical supplies such as gowns, masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment to medical sites around the state. They have been making the deliveries since April 12.
He said National Guard members will continue to operate mobile COVID-19 testing sites at locations around the state. It’s not clear how much longer that work will continue, but Ingalsbe said they are beginning to train civilian personnel to take over the work.
Currently 12 National Guard soldiers are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. All were among about 600 troops called up to help with crowd control during demonstrations in Omaha and Lincoln that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. An additional 174 were quarantined as a precautionary measure.
All 600 were tested after two of the soldiers showed COVID-19 symptoms at the end of the call-up period. None of those troops, however, were involved in aiding the food banks or delivering medical supplies.
