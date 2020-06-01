Protest Sunday (copy)

Military police from Omaha, in camouflage uniforms, stand with Omaha police as a protester lies on the street Sunday in the Old Market. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

A busy year for the Nebraska National Guard just got busier.

The number of Guard members on duty in the state more than doubled over the weekend when 433 were called up. Late last week, 367 soldiers and airmen from the Guard were staffing coronavirus test sites and transporting medical supplies to health districts, down from a high of 617.

The new call-ups include military police units from Omaha, Lincoln and Chadron, as well as infantry and cavalry soldiers from Omaha and Lincoln. A UH-72 Lakota helicopter is also being deployed.

The primary job of the National Guard troops will be to stand guard and protect people and property, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska Guard spokesman.

“That frees up some of the police and State Patrol to do other things,” he said.

He said the last time the Nebraska National Guard was called up in response to protests was in 1982, when Guard members were deployed to Dakota City during a strike by meatpackers.

The units received warnings to prepare for a call-up on Saturday, and Gov. Pete Ricketts made it official Sunday afternoon.

That meant a quick turnaround for 1st Lt. Travis Borchardt, 32, who commands the 192nd Military Police Detachment in Omaha.

Borchardt had been working on the pandemic response, working as a liaison between the Guard and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Suddenly, he had to mobilize his 25 soldiers and equip them within a few hours.

He said many of them had worked alongside the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol during and after the March 2019 floods.

“The training that we have on our military side allows us to integrate into whatever the Police Department needs,” Borchardt said. “That relationship was already there, so it made it a whole lot easier.”

Borchardt’s military police marshaled at the CHI Health Center and took up positions in the Old Market. Some of them were assigned to guard The Hive bar at 12th and Harney Streets. The owner, Jake Gardner, who is white, shot and killed a black protester, James Scurlock, outside the bar late Saturday.

Borchardt said his soldiers didn’t feel threatened Sunday and thought that the protesters were orderly.

“They were chanting. They were trying to have their voices heard,” he said. “As we moved through the night, it was clear there wasn’t the kind of violence we’re seeing in other cities.”

That was before Monday’s decision by Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine not to charge Gardner with a crime. Kleine said he reviewed evidence and concluded that Gardner had acted in self-defense.

Ingalsbe said soldiers called up so far are part of a quick-reaction force and are equipped to remain on duty for a few days. If the Guard is needed for longer than that, they are likely to be replaced by a different group of troops.

Photos: Third night of protest in Omaha amid a new curfew



sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email