A 100-mile section of Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle closed Saturday morning due to high winds and blowing snow, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. 

I-80 is closed in both directions between the Wyoming state line and exit 101 near Big Springs, Nebraska, where I-80 and U.S. Highway 138 intersect. 

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, a 30-mile stretch of Wyoming's I-80 also is closed from the Nebraska border through exit 370, about 8 miles east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation gave no estimate of when the road will reopen. 

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

