Three years of various lane restrictions for westbound and eastbound Interstate 680 on the Missouri River bridge are scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the lane restrictions are due to bridge repairs and painting work on the structure on the northeast edge of Omaha.
No lane restrictions are scheduled during winter months, officials said.
