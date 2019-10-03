A 21-year-old woman has died a week after she was hit by an SUV while crossing Maple Street near 99th Street.
Police say Saadiyo Yusuf Mohamed was crossing Maple from north to south just east of 99th Street about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26. She was struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot that was westbound on Maple. There is no crosswalk where Mohamed was crossing.
Mohamed was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday that Mohamed has died.
Her death brings to 11 the number of pedestrians killed on Nebraska roads in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.