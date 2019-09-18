A 74-year-old woman suffered critical injuries Wednesday afternoon in a wreck near Highway 75 and Sorensen Parkway.
The Omaha Police Department reported that Judy Yates, a passenger in a 2005 Honda Accord, had serious injuries to her chest and legs.
The police said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to have played a role in the accident.
The Honda, southbound on 30th Street, turned east toward the Storz Expressway on-ramp when the car was struck on the passenger side by a 2008 Ford Edge going north.
Besides Yates, two others went to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were less serious, the police said. They were the driver of the Honda, 82-year-old Melvin Yates of Carrier Mills, Illinois; and the driver of the Ford, 29-year-old Alison Elker of Omaha.
