A 23-year-old pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital late Tuesday after a hit-and-run in South Omaha.
Ulysses Ambriz was walking from east to west across 24th Street between I and J Streets about 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.
Police said Ambriz was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.
Ambriz was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, police said.
Ambriz suffered injuries to an arm, his chest and his back that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
No arrests had been announced by early Wednesday, police said.
The outside southbound lane of 24th Street was closed while police investigated the crash.
