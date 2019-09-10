A 9-year-old boy riding a rental scooter suffered a head injury Tuesday in a collision with a city bus.
The boy was riding an orange Spin scooter south on Florence Boulevard about 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, said Sgt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha police accident investigation squad. The boy was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the bus driver was following the boy south on Florence Boulevard, honked at him and then began to pass him when the child appeared to move toward the curb, Bonacci said. “At some point they collided,” he said.
The collision occurred near Kountze Park at the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Pinkney Street, Bonacci said. It’s not clear, he said, whether the boy was alone, although he was the only person using a scooter.
Bonacci said police will review video from the bus Wednesday to get a clearer idea of what happened. They’ll also work with the scooter company to find out who rented the scooter. The rules for scooter rental stipulate that users must be at least 18 years old. The youth’s name was not immediately available.
Omaha is more than halfway through a six-month trial period with the scooters. More than 60 people have gone to local emergency rooms with injuries, and in at least one other instance, involving a 16-year-old who injured her ankle, police investigated.
“From what I know, this is the first serious injury involving an electric scooter,” Bonacci said. “There’s going to be a lot of clarifying of (traffic) rules and how they apply to the crash.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.