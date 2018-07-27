A 45-year-old Omaha man has died after he was critically injured Thursday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 480.
Bill J. Pyle crashed when his 2010 Kawasaki ZX1500 motorcycle left the roadway about 5:40 p.m. He died at the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was taken after the crash for treatment of chest and arm injuries.
The bike had crossed a grass median and the on-ramp from 30th Street and then overturned along a grass embankment.
Pyle was wearing a helmet, police said.
After the crash, the wreckage of the motorcycle could be seen on the embankment next to the southbound lanes of the Interstate between Dodge and Douglas Streets, maybe 25 feet from the freeway.
Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning said on Twitter that Pyle may have suffered a medical condition before the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
