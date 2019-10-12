A 30-year-old Omaha man died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash near North 36th and Redick Avenues on Friday night. 

The driver, Jamel Wallace, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Omaha police said Wallace was driving south on Martin Avenue in a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox about 11 p.m.

Investigators said he failed to follow the road's curve and crashed into a retaining wall, then struck a tree south of Redick and 36th.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription