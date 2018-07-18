A 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries Wednesday morning in a cutting at an apartment complex near 156th Street and West Dodge Road.
The man, who may have been cut on his neck, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in what rescue squad personnel at the scene considered critical condition.
Reports from the apartment at 15024 Wycliffe Drive where the cutting occurred indicated that two people may have been armed with knives.
The reports said a knife with a three-inch blade may have been used to injure the 23-year-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.