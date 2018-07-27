A 10-year-old girl was in surgery Friday night after being attacked by a pit bull at her home, Omaha police said.
The girl and her siblings were home on the 4700 block of Laurel Avenue in north Omaha with three pit bulls. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old, may have been in heat.
A trash can was knocked over and "the dog came in from out of nowhere" and attacked the girl, Lt. Jake Ritonya said.
A sibling ran to a neighbor, who called 911 around 5:45 p.m. Arriving firefighters had to pull the dog off the girl. Ritonya said it was a chaotic scene.
She suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
“In 20 years of law enforcement I’ve seen lots of stuff. This one was kind of difficult,” said Ritonya, who was with the girl at the hospital before she was wheeled into surgery.
The three dogs were seized by animal control officers with the Nebraska Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.