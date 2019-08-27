A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday evening when she was struck by an SUV driven by her father as he pulled into the driveway, Omaha police said.
The child had been playing in front of the house, according to Police Sgt. Jason Menning.
The mother, who was on the porch, yelled to warn him, but it was too late.
The child was struck about 7 p.m. on 18th Street near Vinton Street. The child was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Two children have died in the past week after being struck by vehicles.
Jacoby Estrada, 11, was killed Friday in Blair after being struck by a semitrailer truck.
Abby Whitford, 10, died August 20 after being struck by a car in Papillion.
