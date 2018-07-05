A 19-year-old man died early Thursday after he was shot in the chest at Jackson Tower near downtown Omaha.
The man was shot around 4:25 a.m. near the back of Jackson Tower, an apartment complex administered by the Omaha Housing Authority, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
The man was pronounced dead by rescue squad personnel at the scene, 600 S. 27th St.
Cannon Moore, 45, said outside Jackson Tower that a nephew of his was the man who was killed. Moore said a friend of his nephew's told him that someone had called his nephew outside "and then two shots were heard."
The friend was taken away from the scene by police, possibly for questioning.
Moore, who lives in the Miller Park area in northeast Omaha, said his nephew was not in a safe place at Jackson Tower.
"He wasn't even supposed to be here," Moore said. "He was supposed to be out of town.
"I told his dad, 'Take him with you, because Omaha isn't right.'''
A father of eight, Moore urged parents to keep a sharp eye on their children.
"Get your kids, parents," he said.
Police blocked off 27th Street for about a block north of St. Mary's Avenue while they investigated the death.
Omaha Crime Stoppers is reminding Omahans that it pays $25,000 for tips leading to arrests in homicides.
