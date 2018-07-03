An 11-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool last month in Sarpy County.
According to a release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, on June 23, deputies responded to a report of a child drowning in a private pool at an apartment complex near 96th and Harrison Streets. He was subsequently treated at a local hospital.
The child died Monday at 6:15 p.m., the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the child’s name until notifications have been made.
