A 10-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Omaha.

The boy had been playing when he ran into traffic near 18th and Vinton Streets, said Omaha Police Information Officer Phil Anson.

The child was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription