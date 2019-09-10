A teenage bicyclist suffered a life-threatening injury when he rode into the path of a Jeep, police said.
Pedro Mendoza, 16, was injured in the collision on 42nd Street near Spring Street just before midnight Sunday.
Pedro was riding his bike on the sidewalk and went into the street at the middle of the block, where he was struck by the oncoming Jeep.
He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Midnight? With school on Monday?
