Omaha native and world champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford can add one more thing to his list of accomplishments: Omaha Labor Day Parade grand marshal.
Crawford will lead the Septemberfest “Salute to Labor” Parade, which starts 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at 16th and Cass Streets and will end in Parking Lot D at the CHI Health Center.
“Terence Crawford is a true champion, who has never forgotten the community and the people of Omaha,” Terry Moore, founder and president of Septemberfest Inc., said in a press release. “As our parade grand marshal, we are recognizing Terence Crawford’s work ethic and his commitment to our community.”
Crawford is 35-0 with 26 knockouts in his 11-year pro career. He has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBO welterweight title, which he has had since June 2018.
Boxing has been a lifelong passion for Terence "Bud" Crawford, shown here in 1998 or '99 at age 11 at the C.W. Boxing Club in Omaha.
Fighting for the first time as a professional in Omaha, Terence "Bud" Crawford defended his WBO lightweight title with a technical knockout victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the CenturyLink Center in June 2014.
Terence "Bud" Crawford has represented both Nebraska and Creighton in the ring, often wearing gear from one of the schools before and after fights. He was honored on the field at Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's game against Iowa in November 2015.
Terence "Bud" Crawford added another honor to his impressive résumé in July 2016 when he collected the WBC super lightweight title and the 140-pound lineal crown to go with his WBO junior welterweight championship after winning a unanimous decision over Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Terence "Bud" Crawford dominated John Molina Jr. in December 2016 at the CenturyLink Center, winning every round on each judge's scorecard before earning a technical knockout victory in the eighth round.
Terence "Bud" Crawford's next title defense took place in the main arena at Madison Square Garden on May 20 against Felix Diaz. "This is where all of the great champions fought, and I want to be a big part of it," he said at a press conference announcing the fight.
