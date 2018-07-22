More than 100 wooden urns have been donated to the Omaha National Cemetery to be used for the cremains of homeless and indigent U.S. military veterans, the Department of Veteran Affairs has announced.
The urns were made by volunteers at a charity build at Weekend With WOOD, a woodworking workshop in Des Moines.
About 220 volunteers helped make the urns, which are red oak and engraved with the emblems of the branches of the U.S. armed forces.
“These beautiful handmade wooden urns will allow us to provide a dignified burial for many veterans who are so deserving of this gift,” said Cindy Van Bibber, director of the Omaha National Cemetery.
Last year, the workshop donated urns to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa, the VA said.
Dave Campbell of WOOD magazine said attendees at Weekend with WOOD were happy to help.
“They’re a very patriotic group,” Campbell said. “I’ve had gentlemen come up to me in tears thanking me for what we’re doing with the urns.”
Campbell said it would be hard to find something better for the charity to build than urns for veterans.
“They’re pretty easy to build and there’s an emotional component,” he said. “And a patriotic component as well.”
The urns were picked up in Des Moines and delivered to Omaha on Wednesday by volunteers from the Omaha National Cemetery Support Committee.
