For 12 years, Meredith Cherry was stuck in an abusive relationship and thought she was alone in that experience.
“I was not aware of the resources available to me, the help that was out there, the number of women who had gone through it, and how common it was,” Cherry said.
But she did dream of getting out. She told herself she’d do two things when she finally was free from the abuse: own a horse and travel.
Four years since she got out of her abusive relationship, Cherry has found a way to combine those two things — and help domestic violence victims like herself.
Enter the Centauride, Cherry’s multiyear, 48-state, 10,000-mile horse ride to raise awareness about domestic violence. She and Apollo, her 10-year-old Peruvian Paso Mustang, have been traveling the country, making about 10-15 miles a day. Centauride is named for a mythical creature that has the upper torso of a human and the body of a horse.
On Wednesday, more than a year after they headed north from Grass Valley, California, Cherry and Apollo made Nebraska their 17th state. She rode Apollo across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge into Omaha, where she stayed the night before heading north toward Blair, and eventually South Dakota.
In addition to realizing her dream of riding a horse across the United States, Cherry said the trip’s mission has meant a lot to her and the victims she’s met. Like Cherry, others have said they felt isolated in their abuse, and many had never discussed their experiences before talking to her.
“There’s a great stigma about abuse and talking about it,” she said. “So that’s why this is an awareness ride, so I can help get people talking about this issue and realizing it’s not isolated cases — that everyone can be a victim.”
Abuse victims aren’t the only people who have touched Cherry along the way. Everywhere she’s been, strangers have offered help in ways big and small.
One of those strangers was Pam Seefus, a Council Bluffs woman who found Cherry through a trail riding Facebook group and provided her a place to stay. For Apollo, there was plenty of room at Seefus Riding Stables, where Seefus houses about 25 horses regularly.
“I’m always ready to help out a horse person, and then the mission that (she) had was easy to get behind,” Seefus said. “I’m glad I could help.”
Without people like Seefus, Cherry said she’d never have made it this far.
“You hear about criminals and drunk drivers and politicians with scandals and all the bad things people do, but there’s actually nice people everywhere.”
For more information about the Centauride and how to follow Cherry and Apollo, visit http://www.centauride.org.
