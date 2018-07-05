A woman was in serious condition Thursday night after being struck in the head by a tree branch in Papillion on the Fourth of July.
The 48-year-old was struck by the branch about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher. She was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
Thunderstorms swept through the area Wednesday night, downing tree branches across the area, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Valley.
