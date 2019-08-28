Dig through your wallets and empty out your purses, Omaha. If you’re not careful, you might lose out on a prize worth more than $100K.

Nebraska Lottery officials say a Pick 5 jackpot ticket worth $136,000 that was sold in Omaha for a drawing in March has never been claimed. The holder must redeem the ticket by Friday or it will expire.

The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Supermarket at 8809 West Center Road. The ticket matched all five winning numbers (05, 12, 23, 24, 26) in the March 6 daily drawing. All lottery prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Though the Pick 5 ticket is the only large jackpot that’s close to expiring, several other recent winners also remain unclaimed, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.

No one has yet stepped forward to redeem a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Omaha for the Aug. 21 drawing. The ticket was purchased at a Casey’s General Store near 168th Street and West Maple Road. The ticket matched the five white numbers (12, 21, 22, 29, 32) but not the red Powerball number (21).

Also still unclaimed is a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000, purchased in Omaha for the drawing Tuesday. That ticket, sold at 715 S. Saddle Creek Road, matched four of five white numbers (08, 12, 23, 39, 43) but not the Mega Ball (06).

A trip to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island paid off for Chandi Yantzie of Valley. She won $77,777 on a $10 “Hot 7s Super Ticket Scratch” ticket she bought Sunday at the Nebraska Lottery’s event trailer at the fair, beating chances of 1 in 100,000.

Yantzie said she and her husband, Tim, plan to buy a new mattress and perhaps upgrade their pickup truck.

